Aliquippa, PA

Aliquippa student charged with bringing loaded weapon onto campus last week

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
ALIQUIPPA – A student is facing several charges after city police said he threatened another student with a loaded handgun last Wednesday.

Jonathan King, 18, of Aliquippa, was arrested on Oct. 26 after police said he brandished the weapon on school grounds after off-campus football practice. Police reports indicate no one was injured during the altercation, but the gun was loaded when pointed at other students.

According to Aliquippa police, they received reports of a suspicious person with a firearm near the Aliquippa Junior/Senior High School around 8:33 p.m. Oct. 26. When they arrived on the scene, officers met with football coach Mike Warfield, who had confiscated the gun from King before they arrived.

In a statement to police, Warfield said King was involved in an altercation on the bus while the football team was returning from practice. Once the team arrived at the school, police said King retrieved the firearm from his home while the rest of the team was eating in the cafeteria and returned with the weapon.

Outside of the school, King confronted another student with the gun in his hand, which he loaded and pointed at the other student's face, police said. At the time, other players and their family members were also in the area outside of the school. At this point, Warfield said he approached King and disarmed him.

After being disarmed, King left the scene on foot before officers arrived. Later that night, King's mother brought him to the police station.

As of Monday morning, King remained in the Beaver County Jail. He faces a felony charge for carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor charges for possession of a weapon on school property, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

According to the team's roster, King had played as a wide receiver for Aliquippa's team. Due to the arrest, he was not on the field during Friday night's game against Central Valley.

