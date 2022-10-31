ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

What to buy in November: TVs, earbuds & an outside pizza oven

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re shocked by prices on nearly everything recently, you’re not alone. But with the early holiday shopping season already underway, there’s some good news: November is traditionally the best month to find big discounts on many products. Consumer Reports found deals on some of its top-tested items to help kick-start your holiday shopping season and save you some money.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cash vs Credit: Only one has 'Price Protection'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday sales forecast is out and the National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend between $262 and $267 billion online alone. That doesn't include the money folks will spend in-store. While in-store shopping has been going down, this year, experts believe inflation will drive more folks to the stores.
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina

A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The spam texts are out of control: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember when everyone still had house phones and telemarketers would call the house? It was so annoying, and it felt like they always called during dinner time. Callers would say something bizarre like you won a free trip to the Bahamas or asking you to pay for some new type of service.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New Pfizer RSV vaccine has doctors optimistic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the fastest spreading illnesses among children in the United States right now isn’t COVID or the flu, but a respiratory virus known as RSV. Now help could finally be on the way. Tuesday, Pfizer announced its creation of a vaccine that could protect...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers

ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: What a day!!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page. The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!. So here's how it went.
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
