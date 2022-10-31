Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
Related
What to buy in November: TVs, earbuds & an outside pizza oven
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re shocked by prices on nearly everything recently, you’re not alone. But with the early holiday shopping season already underway, there’s some good news: November is traditionally the best month to find big discounts on many products. Consumer Reports found deals on some of its top-tested items to help kick-start your holiday shopping season and save you some money.
Cash vs Credit: Only one has 'Price Protection'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday sales forecast is out and the National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend between $262 and $267 billion online alone. That doesn't include the money folks will spend in-store. While in-store shopping has been going down, this year, experts believe inflation will drive more folks to the stores.
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from Greensboro church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina
A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
WFMY NEWS2
Expert shares the secret to striking it rich with the record $1.6B Powerball drawing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lottery fever is at an all-time high because the Powerball jackpot is at a record high, $1.6 billion. This historically high jackpot tops a $1.58 billion dollar prize from 2016. However, in the game of numbers, the odds of you matching all five numbers and the...
A Kernersville family turns to News 2 after a contractor cashes the deposit but doesn't do the job
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Everything gets a little worn out or damaged with age. After more than 40 years of being run over, snowed on, and rained on the old apron to the driveway at Jean Whitaker’s house had seen better days. “It’s beginning to crumble. The concrete is...
'He stole the whole bucket of candy': Halloween Candy Cam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The camera doorbell. It catches all kinds of things, especially when it's Halloween and there is an unmanned bowl of candy on the porch. What will the trick-or-treaters do? We asked folks to send in their doorbell footage. You can't see it in the video but...
The spam texts are out of control: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember when everyone still had house phones and telemarketers would call the house? It was so annoying, and it felt like they always called during dinner time. Callers would say something bizarre like you won a free trip to the Bahamas or asking you to pay for some new type of service.
‘Complete shock’: Woman unknowingly drives for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket beside her
Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro, North Carolina not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her the entire time, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
New Pfizer RSV vaccine has doctors optimistic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the fastest spreading illnesses among children in the United States right now isn’t COVID or the flu, but a respiratory virus known as RSV. Now help could finally be on the way. Tuesday, Pfizer announced its creation of a vaccine that could protect...
Inflation: How to teach children the importance of money management
GREENSBORO, N.C. — While the topic of inflation weighs heavy on most adults, some kids may not understand why their parents can no longer afford as many frivolous purchases like toys and other knickknacks. Gregg Murset is a certified financial planner and the CEO of BusyKid. BusyKid is an...
Man from China Grove does double-take to catch winning $500,000 lottery ticket
ROWAN COUNTY — A man from China Grove couldn’t contain his excitement when he realized he had won half a million dollars off a lottery ticket. Jeffrey Cunningham said he initially didn’t realize how much he had won from the $500,000 Cashword scratch-off. “I kept getting more...
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes | Owners have message for customers
ARCHDALE, N.C. — After 20 years of serving the Archdale area, a popular bbq restaurant has closed its doors. Archdale Bar-B-Que used to be the place to be after sporting events at Trinity and Wheatmore High School. From their tenderloin biscuits to their bbq, they created a name for themselves and became a favorite of many.
My 2 Cents: What a day!!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of you may have seen my post on Wednesday n my Facebook page. The empty bottle of Motrin because both of my younger two kids got a flu-like thingy and my wife had to have outpatient surgery...on the same day!. So here's how it went.
$50K reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner shot to death in parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More money was poured into the Mark Freedman homicide reward fund, bringing the new total up to $50,000. What is now, House Divided Bottle and Taps used to be Mark's Restaurant owned by Freedman. Freedman was shot to death in 2020 outside his restaurant in Greensboro...
wfmynews2.com
'It saved my life,' Ketamine treatments becoming popular for depression and anxiety
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Talk therapy, prescription pills, and even electric convulsive shock therapy. People who are really depressed or anxious have had pretty much the same treatment options for decades. For people who tried them all with little success, life can seem overwhelming. “I was suffering immensely. It felt...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 2