Beto’s Vision for African Americans and All Small Businesses in Texas. The San Antonio Observer’s Lisa Jackson spoke with Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) last week during his stop in San Antonio. With less than a week left to cast your vote in the midterm elections candidates in all races are leaving no stones unturned. Incumbent Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) is also making his rounds to close his arguments out with voters. Polls, while close, are changing daily and Beto is betting on new voters to show up. With abortion and plain democracy on the ballot the people have been charged with emotions and understand they must vote to fight for their rights and their lives.

