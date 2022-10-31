ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Poll: Latino voter outreach lacking from both parties

TEXAS, USA — Getting out the Latino vote has become a major goal for both Republicans and Democrats in Texas. However, new polling from the NALEO Educational Fund found that voter outreach to Latinos is lacking. Republicans are hopeful that political investments in Latino communities translate to an increase...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Republican confidence grows as they eye a South Texas congressional sweep

BROWNSVILLE — Texas Republicans are brimming with optimism ahead of Election Day over their ability to deliver historic wins in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas by flipping three key congressional races. And South Texas Democrats are on a war footing. “They’re trying to buy elections in South Texas...
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

ALL IN FOR BETO | WATCH

Beto’s Vision for African Americans and All Small Businesses in Texas. The San Antonio Observer’s Lisa Jackson spoke with Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) last week during his stop in San Antonio. With less than a week left to cast your vote in the midterm elections candidates in all races are leaving no stones unturned. Incumbent Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) is also making his rounds to close his arguments out with voters. Polls, while close, are changing daily and Beto is betting on new voters to show up. With abortion and plain democracy on the ballot the people have been charged with emotions and understand they must vote to fight for their rights and their lives.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy