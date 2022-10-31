Read full article on original website
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
AUSTIN, Texas — As a newcomer in Texas politics, Democratic attorney general candidate Rochelle Garza has faced an uphill battle in her efforts to unseat Republican Ken Paxton. She's an underdog who's underfunded, but recent polls showed Garza is within single digits of Paxton, the Texas Tribune reported. “I...
TEXAS, USA — Getting out the Latino vote has become a major goal for both Republicans and Democrats in Texas. However, new polling from the NALEO Educational Fund found that voter outreach to Latinos is lacking. Republicans are hopeful that political investments in Latino communities translate to an increase...
The professor seeks $1 million in monetary relief.
What comes next for Nelson Wolff? He's still figuring that out.
Beto O’Rourke has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success. I won’t let that happen. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. With just a few days until Texans vote in the November midterms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched perhaps his most scathing attack on his Democrat opponent, Beto O' Rourke.
BROWNSVILLE — Texas Republicans are brimming with optimism ahead of Election Day over their ability to deliver historic wins in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas by flipping three key congressional races. And South Texas Democrats are on a war footing. “They’re trying to buy elections in South Texas...
Beto’s Vision for African Americans and All Small Businesses in Texas. The San Antonio Observer’s Lisa Jackson spoke with Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) last week during his stop in San Antonio. With less than a week left to cast your vote in the midterm elections candidates in all races are leaving no stones unturned. Incumbent Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) is also making his rounds to close his arguments out with voters. Polls, while close, are changing daily and Beto is betting on new voters to show up. With abortion and plain democracy on the ballot the people have been charged with emotions and understand they must vote to fight for their rights and their lives.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaign donationsScreenshot from YouTube. With election day fast approaching on November 8, Texas campaign fundraising was announced for the period of September 30 to October 29. In the recent filing, Beto O’Rourke pulled in $10.5 million. Governor Greg Abbott was close as he raised $8.8 million in recent contributions.
San Antonio – The San Antonio City Council will decide on Nov. 10 whether to censure District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and issue a vote of “no confidence” over his angry confrontation with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. The city contracted New Braunfels attorney Natalie Rougeux to...
The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election.
"Texans in Bexar County value faith, family, freedom, & hard work. Protecting these values is personal to me — Cecilia & I got engaged & married in San Antonio. On November 8th, we’ll defend these values & keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
DALLAS — With one week to go to Election Day, the latest statewide poll suggests that although Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott continue to fundraise at a breakneck pace, the major races aren't necessarily close. The most recent poll by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the...
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials recently announced $400 million in the funding for security measures in schools. Upgrading doors, windows, fencing and more. But some districts are worried about how far that money will truly go. There are more than a thousand districts in Texas. If you were...
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
"Aren’t you lucky. My daughter will never get to have the right to vote." Kimberley Garcia. A heartbreaking comment from Kimberley Garcia has gone viral this week on Twitter.
SAN ANTONIO - P.A.M. Media outreach offers high schools a 9-week program where students are taught how to organize and facilitate a teen summit and here to tell us more about the program is the founder and CEO, Paula Monroe, along with Duane Snape from Chosen for Hope counseling. Monroe...
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
