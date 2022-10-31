Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Returns to Practice; Playing vs. Chargers?
The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a significant boost to their rushing attack ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
Patriots Bill Belichick Addresses How ‘Close’ Team Was to Deadline Trade
FOXBORO — For the second straight year, the New England Patriots elected to ‘stand pat’ at the NFL trade deadline. While several of their divisional and conference rivals seemed to be loading up for the stretch run, the Pats took a more tepid approach. Despite rumors surrounding the fate of receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, New England opted to keep the aforementioned players (all of which are in their final year of their contract with the team) in the Foxboro fold for the remainder of the season.
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Advocates For Auburn to Hire Deion Sanders as Head Coach
Since the firing of Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement. At the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday, however, Kiffin advocated for a different name to take the job on The Plains. He spoke of fellow Magnolia State coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers.
What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season
The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While it...
Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Looking For First Win Since Week 5
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 3-5 and have lost five of their last six games. During their most recent string of losses, the Bucs should have at least come away with two wins, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, but they dropped both before giving up the lead last week against the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens.
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
Walker Describes Biggest Challenge of Taking Over as Defensive Communicator
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The challenge for Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker this week won’t be so much about speaking Joe Barry’s language. It will be about speaking an understandable language. With All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell out with a knee injury, Walker will be wearing the...
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas...
NFL Draft Profile: Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Tucker Kraft showed out in 2021, where he earned several All-American Honors and First Team All-American nominations. Kraft was also an excellent student in 2021, where he was on the Conference’s Honor Roll in 2021. What made his season so impressive was he had almost eight hundred receiving yards and was second on the team in catches. Kraft is from Timber Lake, South Dakota and attended that school and he played in all three phases of the game, running back, linebacker and punter. As the 2022 season comes near, Kraft will look to have a better season than 2021.
Saints Injury Roundup: Jarvis Landry Practices Again, Chase Hansen Downgraded
The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of their imporatnt Monday Night Football matchup at home against the Ravens. There's only one change from Thursday, as Chase Hansen was downgraded. DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) LIMITED: Jarvis Landry...
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bears
The Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears next week at Soldier Field. If wideout Josh Reynolds misses action for an extended period of time, as he is now dealing with a back injury, Detroit's offense may have to face the Packers and Bears with wideouts who lack size and length.
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice on...
Broncos Waive RB Ozigbo Following Edmonds Acquisition
The Denver Broncos' addition of running back Chase Edmonds, acquired from Miami at the NFL trade deadline, meant a corresponding roster move needed to be made. Someone had to go — and RB Devine Ozigbo drew the short straw. The team announced Tuesday that Ozigbo was waived from the...
