SIDNEY, Neb. -- Voters in the city of Sidney will decide on four council seats and a sales tax question. The ballot has voters selecting three four-year seats from a list of five: Tony Jones, Paul Strommen, Brad Sherman, Marva P. Ellwanger and Brandon Bondegard. However, the list was shortened with Tony Jones resigning from the race. His decision to step away occurred when he and his family chose to move from the area after the deadline to drop out of the race, leaving Strommen, Sherman, Ellwanger and Bondegard vying for the three seats. Ellwanger and Sherman are incumbents. Ellwanger was appointed to fill the vacancy of Joe Arterburn's resignation from the council.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO