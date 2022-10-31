ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Cheers! Breweries Fighting Strict Rules With A New Jersey Themed Beer

Life is tough for New Jersey breweries these days, but they are finding creative and delicious ways to fight back. According to APP.com, brewery restrictions include, "a yearly cap of 25 events and any events they do host cannot be promoted by the media, prohibition of coordination between breweries, food vendors or food trucks, and no live amplified music or DJ performances."
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location

If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?

The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
Winning Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Barnegat, NJ

We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. If you bought a Jersey Cash 5 in Barnegat, you could be a winner. According to the patch.com and NJ Lottery Officials, the ticket that won was for the October 30th, 2022 drawing. The ticket was sold at the ACME at 912 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat worth $100,000.
13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

