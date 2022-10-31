Read full article on original website
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 2)
Otoyu Jamar Milton, 33, of Paris, was arrested in the 4300-block of Bonham Tuesday morning at 10:16 on two felony probation violation warrants. Milton is on probation for two Lamar County charges of possessing a controlled substance. Officers placed Milton in the Lamar County Jail.
Man shot at Paris apartment complex
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m. Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a...
Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault
A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the October search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other firearms […]
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust
TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Denison (Denison, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Denison on Wednesday. The crash happened on U.S. 75 near Spur 503 at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision involving three people.
Three Traffic Stops In Three Days Resulted In Warrant, Controlled Substance Arrests
Three traffic stops in three days by officers in Hopkins County resulted in warrant and controlled substance arrests, according to deputies and troopers’ reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio and Justin Wilkerson reported finding 28-year-old Dallas woman and a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, on the south boat ramp on FM 2285.
Body Found In Durant Parking Lot
Authorities are investigating after man’s body was found in a parked vehicle outside the Walmart in Durant. It was confirmed the man was a Choctaw Nation citizen, so Choctaw Police were also called.” The death of the 24-year-old unnamed individual remains under investigation.Police expect to receive a ruling from the medical examiner’s office soon.
Several homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed a tornado was...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Oct. 24-30, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 24-30, 2022, included:. Roger Petrea, 35 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2022, for Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions. Gregory Burns, 37 years of...
Jury Duty Canceled In Hopkins County For Nov 7
The Eighth District Court canceled the jury called for Monday morning, Nov 7, at 8:30. Those receiving a summons for jury duty do not need to report. The court issued another notice for jury duty on Monday, Nov 14. People summoned for that date still need to attend.
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
Hugo High on 'soft lockdown' Wednesday morning
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The report of a threat prompted a "soft lockdown" at Hugo High School on Wednesday morning. Administrators said someone had heard a threat being made about a block from the campus. The high school was placed on a soft lockdown while police investigated. The district...
No Injuries In Commerce Gas Leak
A gas leak near the intersection of Live Oak and Neal around 11:00 am Tuesday in Commerce resulted in evacuations and traffic rerouting. That leak was just north of the university field house and not far from the football stadium. Crews completed the repairs and re-opened the street around 5:00 pm.
Fannin County plans for cameras to read license plates
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Fannin County Sheriff's Office has plans to install a network of cameras that can read license plates. Sheriff Mark Johnson said most Texas counties already have similar technology. "It will help you recover a lot of stolen vehicles, a lot of stolen property,"...
Annual Heritage Car Show In Sulphur Springs
The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance is hosting the 17th Annual Heritage Car Show this Saturday at Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. A large display of antique and classic cars will compete in several classes.
Epilepsy Awareness Fundraiser In Sulphur Springs
There will be an epilepsy awareness fundraiser set for this tomorrow from 1100 am to 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church’s ROC. The fundraiser will include a car show, vendors, and a spaghetti lunch. All proceeds go to the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas.
Free First Responders Breakfast At First Christian Church, Paris
The complimentary monthly First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris is Saturday morning at 8:30. The meal will include Bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, and gravy.
