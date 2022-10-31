LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming and diving team is set to host Nebraska on Saturday, November 5th, at 2 p.m. CT in the Robinson Natatorium. The Jayhawks will face off against the Cornhuskers for the team’s third dual of the season, after defeating South Dakota and Lindenwood in the Kansas Double Dual on October 21-22. KU won the meet by a combined score of 542.5-161.5.

