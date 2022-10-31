Read full article on original website
Related
kuathletics.com
🏀 Wilson and Dick Lead KU to 94-63 Win Versus Pitt State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind 23 points from redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson and 20 from freshman Gradey Dick, No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball kicked off the 2022-23 season with a 94-63 exhibition win against Pittsburg State Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse. It was less than a stellar start to the first...
kuathletics.com
🏊♀️ Kansas Set to Host Nebraska for Jayhawks For a Cure Meet
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming and diving team is set to host Nebraska on Saturday, November 5th, at 2 p.m. CT in the Robinson Natatorium. The Jayhawks will face off against the Cornhuskers for the team’s third dual of the season, after defeating South Dakota and Lindenwood in the Kansas Double Dual on October 21-22. KU won the meet by a combined score of 542.5-161.5.
kuathletics.com
🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2023 Big 12 Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball program, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, announced the 2023 conference schedule today. The Jayhawks will play 18 conference games, with nine at Arrocha Ballpark and nine on the road. All dates are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Wilson Named to 2023 NABC Player of the Year Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson was one of 20 players named to the 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced Thursday. A starter on the Jayhawks 2022 NCAA National Championship team, Wilson is KU’s leading...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Farris Hits Milestone in Sweep Against K-State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas native and junior Kennedy Farris tallied her 1000th career dig Wednesday night as the Kansas Jayhawks swept in-state foe Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks swept the Wildcats 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15). With the win, Kansas improved...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas’ Quentin Skinner Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ Quentin Skinner was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy – awarded to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a Walk-On – the organization announced on Tuesday. The Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, is in...
kuathletics.com
University of Kansas Takes Steps to Move NCAA Process Forward
The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017. The sanctions include:. Four-game suspension for Head Coach Bill Self and Assistant Coach Kurtis Townsend to be served during...
Comments / 0