LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ The Kansas swimming and diving team is set to host Nebraska on Saturday, November 5th, at 2 p.m. CT in the Robinson Natatorium. The Jayhawks will face off against the Cornhuskers for the teamโ€™s third dual of the season, after defeating South Dakota and Lindenwood in the Kansas Double Dual on October 21-22. KU won the meet by a combined score of 542.5-161.5.

