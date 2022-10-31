Read full article on original website
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
Wilson posts heartfelt message to fans after 49ers-Dolphins trade
Jeff Wilson Jr. arrived to the 49ers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of North Texas. Five seasons, 2,120 total yards and 19 touchdowns later, Wilson is packing his bags for South Beach after San Francisco traded him to the Miami Dolphins just hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. Later...
Dave Ziegler: The frustration of the fan base is totally warranted
General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels inherited a Raiders team that had gone 10-7 and earned a Wild Card berth, despite a 2021 season filled with turmoil. They made big moves in the offseason, trading for receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. They signed edge rusher Maxx Crosby, receiver Hunter Renfrow, quarterback Derek Carr, and tight end Darren Waller to contract extensions.
Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry out of Titans practice on Thursday
Titans running back Derrick Henry has insisted the foot that made him limited in Wednesday’s practice is fine and that he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. But Henry was still one of a few key players who weren’t on the field for Thursday’s session.
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline
Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
Report: Dolphins, Chubb agree to massive extension after trade
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000...
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans
We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
Michael Thomas having toe surgery, likely to miss rest of season
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week Three because of a toe injury and the Saints don’t expect to have him in the lineup again this year. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Thomas will be having surgery on his toe and that he will be placed on injured reserve. Allen said that the toe is dislocated and that the team believes he will miss the rest of the season as a result.
Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
Aaron Glenn on Aubrey Pleasant firing: A tough week
The Lions fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant after last Sunday’s loss to Miami in a move that reflects the level disappointment in a defense that ranks at the bottom of the league in both points and yards allowed this season. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said on Thursday that...
Robert Quinn played seven snaps for Eagles’ D, did not register any stats
The Eagles are easing defensive end Robert Quinn into their defense slowly. Quinn, the veteran pass rusher who arrived in a trade with the Bears last week, played just seven snaps for the Eagles’ defense on Thursday night. He also registered one snap on special teams. Quinn didn’t have any tackles or otherwise record any statistics in the box score.
Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?
The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
Eagles tie Texans with fourth-down touchdown
The Eagles went 91 yards in 18 plays, eating up 8:04 of the first quarter. But it took a fourth-down play for Philadelphia to get on the scoreboard. Miles Sanders ran it in untouched from the 2-yard line with 1:33 left in the quarter. The Eagles and Texans are tied...
Bears GM Ryan Poles says he’s “bummed” Roquan Smith was traded instead of extended
Bears General Manager Ryan Poles says he didn’t want to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, but ultimately determined that there was no way the Bears would keep him in free agency next year, and it was better to get something for him now. “There’s a part of...
Dolphins add Jaelan Phillips to practice report with a quad injury
The Dolphins added pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to their practice report Friday. He was limited in practice with a quad injury and is questionable to play Sunday against the Bears. Phillips has played all eight games this season and has three sacks and nine quarterback hits. Receiver River Cracraft (illness)...
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
