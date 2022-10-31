NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Skies began clearing on the west side of the metroplex as night fell on Nov. 4, but many to the north and east were left dealing with the aftermath of multiple reported tornados.One confirmed twister had winds radar clocked at 139 mph in Sulphur Springs. Residents described a wide tornado that roared through. Several homes were damaged along 1181 south of there, but no injuries were reported as night fell. In Lamar County, more homes were destroyed, uprooted plants, fences damaged, and there was even a report of a washing machine tossed high into a tree. The first...

