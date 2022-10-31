Read full article on original website
Epilepsy Awareness Fundraiser In Sulphur Springs
There will be an epilepsy awareness fundraiser set for this tomorrow from 1100 am to 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church’s ROC. The fundraiser will include a car show, vendors, and a spaghetti lunch. All proceeds go to the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas.
Hogs For Dogs To Benefit Lamar County Humane Association
Hogs for Dogs, a Lamar County Humane Association benefit, will be held at South Main Iron, 255 First St. SW, Downtown Paris, from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. The event will feature live music, a $10 hamburger dinner, a silent auction, and a 50/50 drawing.
Free First Responders Breakfast At First Christian Church, Paris
The complimentary monthly First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris is Saturday morning at 8:30. The meal will include Bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, and gravy.
Heritage Car Show In Sulphur Springs
The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance is hosting the 17th Annual Heritage Car Show Saturday (Nov 5) at Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. A large display of antique and classic cars competes in several classes.
Blue Blazes Band Advances To State
Paris High School Blue Blazes Band has earned their fifth trip to the state marching band finals to perform their award-winning halftime show “Psychopomp.”. The PHS band placed third at the Area C contest Saturday in Lindale High School Stadium to earn their ticket to the Class 4A State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov 8, at the San Antonio Alamodome. The top five bands at Area C qualified for the state finals this year.
Sulphur Springs Day At TAMU-Commerce Saturday Nov 5
Texas A&M University-Commerce is partnering with Sulphur Springs for the CommUniverCity Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Lions football team hosts Northwestern State. The Lions will highlight and honor local educators, youth programs, and residents. There will be on-field photos, hospitality, team interaction, and a fun family zone. For...
Joint Meeting With Red River County Genealogical
The Red River County Genealogical Society and Red River County Historical Society will hold a joint meeting Thursday at 6:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville. Marynell Bryant of Sulphur Springs will come in the person of Clarksville’s own Mary Donoho. Mary and her husband, William Donoho, moved from Santa Fe to Clarksville in 1839, where they operated a hotel. Mary made Clarksville her home until she died in 1880.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
Southern Faith MInistries Providing Free Thanksgiving Meals
Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma in Deport offers free hot meal plates on Thanksgiving Day for anyone in need. The meal will include:. A freshly baked mini loaf of bread. Meals will be ready for Pickup by 5:00 pm, or they can deliver to anyone in Deport. To request a meal, you can call, text, or email Amber at 903-395-5822 – Amber@SouthernFaithMinistries.com.
Severe storm brings tornado damage to northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Skies began clearing on the west side of the metroplex as night fell on Nov. 4, but many to the north and east were left dealing with the aftermath of multiple reported tornados.One confirmed twister had winds radar clocked at 139 mph in Sulphur Springs. Residents described a wide tornado that roared through. Several homes were damaged along 1181 south of there, but no injuries were reported as night fell. In Lamar County, more homes were destroyed, uprooted plants, fences damaged, and there was even a report of a washing machine tossed high into a tree. The first...
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
Franklin County Meeting On Solar Enviroment
Stop Big Solar Town Hall- Saturday, Nov 5 – Mt. Vernon. The Franklin County Environmental Action Council is hosting a Town Hall Saturday night at the Franklin County Airport Community Center. It will be the fourth in a series of Town Halls to detail the multi-generational damage to Franklin...
Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault
A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
Animal Care Tech Killed
A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
Tigers named District champs, will face Terrell in first playoff matchup
Their first playoff game will be against Terrell at 7:30 pm. on November 11 at Tiger Stadium. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound station on South Lake Drive. A Maud man has been arrested for indecency with a child. Two Foreman football players have been...
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council
CLAIMS – We had one worker’s compensation that required surgery in October. A police officer injured his knee while in training. We did not have any liability claims. I have signed the contract with TDHCA. We have sent the contract out to bid, and we will open bids...
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies came across a Dallas woman and a Sulphur Springs man, both 28, at the boat ramp on FM 2285 at Lake Sulphur Springs. They arrested her on a Dallas County narcotics charge, and Upshur County wanted the man on a warranty for marijuana. Mugshots not available. State...
North Lamar Special Ed Co-op Ending
The Paris News is reporting that the Chisum ISD has pulled out of the North Lamar Special Ed Cooperative. The cooperative, which also includes Prairiland will now end at the end of the school year. The assets of the cooperative will be divided between the districts based on the number of special ed students in each district. North Lamar will receive 60%, Chisum 23% and Prairiland 17 %.
