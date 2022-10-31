BOSTON - Massachusetts has been named the most prosperous state in the nation, according to a new ranking.The "American Dream Prosperity Index" from the Milken Center looks beyond wealth. It factors in things like safety, health care resources, entrepreneurial opportunities, civil rights and a sense of belonging.Almost all of New England scored well, with Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont making the Top 10.The report says that even among prosperous states, there's room for improvement."For example, Massachusetts, the strongest performing state, performs well across a broad range of indicators, particularly in education and physical health," the report says. "But it has also been especially impacted by the mental health crisis, having a particularly high drug overdose rate. Furthermore, across the state, over a quarter of roads and nearly 10% of bridges are of poor quality."Click here to see the full ranking.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO