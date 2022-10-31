Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Gives Tiny Payments To Many Residents
A few extra hundred dollars would do many Americans some good. And that is the relief Massachusetts plans to provide to some residents. The state has started sending one-time rebates from a fund of about $2.9 billion. About 3 million taxpayers will gain some of this money. (source)
New “Stimulus” Check 2022: Massachusetts Tax Refund Money is Being Sent Now
Massachusetts will return nearly $3 billion to eligible taxpayers beginning in November—500,000 tax refunds will be sent the first week.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot
Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
WCVB
Massachusetts keeping quiet on who’s getting tax rebates first
BOSTON — Have you received your Massachusetts tax rebate yet? The state says it started paying them out yesterday, but only a fraction of taxpayers got theirs. NewsCenter 5 has heard from a lot of people with questions or looking for more details, specifically around the timing of the rebates.
WCVB
No tax relief included in $3.7 billion Massachusetts economic development package
BOSTON — A multi-billion dollar economic development bill is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk but it's lacking permanent tax relief. The House and Senate on Wednesday struck an agreement on a major economic development spending package that was originally due nearly 100 days ago. When House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced the deal, they also said the effort had abandoned tax rebates, cuts and reforms that were included in bills that were approved by each branch in July.
hot969boston.com
nbcboston.com
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation
BOSTON - Massachusetts has been named the most prosperous state in the nation, according to a new ranking.The "American Dream Prosperity Index" from the Milken Center looks beyond wealth. It factors in things like safety, health care resources, entrepreneurial opportunities, civil rights and a sense of belonging.Almost all of New England scored well, with Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont making the Top 10.The report says that even among prosperous states, there's room for improvement."For example, Massachusetts, the strongest performing state, performs well across a broad range of indicators, particularly in education and physical health," the report says. "But it has also been especially impacted by the mental health crisis, having a particularly high drug overdose rate. Furthermore, across the state, over a quarter of roads and nearly 10% of bridges are of poor quality."Click here to see the full ranking.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
Mass. expands eligibility for tax refund checks, direct deposits
Massachusetts state officials have expanded the eligibility parameters for Chapter 62F tax refunds, with the highly anticipated distribution of checks and direct deposits now underway for taxpayers. The Baker administration previously said Bay Staters who filed their 2021 state tax returns on or before Oct. 17 — and who had...
WCVB
Mass. tax refund formula flawed, checks will be too high, new report claims
With the distribution of nearly $3 billion in tax refunds to Bay Staters now underway, a troubling new analysis into Chapter 62F claims Massachusetts officials are contending with a “mirage of ‘excess’ tax revenue” that triggered the controversial tax cap law to take effect for the first time since the 1980s.
ctexaminer.com
Massachusetts: What to expect on election night
Massachusetts voters are facing the choice of returning the governor’s office to Democratic hands while also weighing ballot questions including one that would raise taxes on individuals earning more than a million dollars.
Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
Mass. tax refunds start this week, but here’s why yours could take longer
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
NECN
Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
