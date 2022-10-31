ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot

Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
No tax relief included in $3.7 billion Massachusetts economic development package

BOSTON — A multi-billion dollar economic development bill is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk but it's lacking permanent tax relief. The House and Senate on Wednesday struck an agreement on a major economic development spending package that was originally due nearly 100 days ago. When House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced the deal, they also said the effort had abandoned tax rebates, cuts and reforms that were included in bills that were approved by each branch in July.
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation

BOSTON - Massachusetts has been named the most prosperous state in the nation, according to a new ranking.The "American Dream Prosperity Index" from the Milken Center looks beyond wealth. It factors in things like safety, health care resources, entrepreneurial opportunities, civil rights and a sense of belonging.Almost all of New England scored well, with Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont making the Top 10.The report says that even among prosperous states, there's room for improvement."For example, Massachusetts, the strongest performing state, performs well across a broad range of indicators, particularly in education and physical health," the report says. "But it has also been especially impacted by the mental health crisis, having a particularly high drug overdose rate. Furthermore, across the state, over a quarter of roads and nearly 10% of bridges are of poor quality."Click here to see the full ranking.
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
Apply this week to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
Mass. Tax Refund Checks Going Out Tuesday. How Much Will You Get?

The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue will head back to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday when the calendar officially changes to November. A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance said Friday that the money will head out the door under...
