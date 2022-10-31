ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls police investigating after man found dead in residence

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago
The Great Falls Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday morning, according to a news release.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in a residence on the 600 block of 5th Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male in his 40s.

Police have interviewed several people so far regarding the incident, and the death has been deemed suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, and GFPD says there is no danger to the public at this time.

Great Falls Tribune

