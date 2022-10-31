Read full article on original website
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state...
2nd Arizona county mulling hand-counts rejects effort
PHOENIX (AP) — The elected leaders of an Arizona county who had considered following the lead of a rural county by expanding their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election rejected the effort Wednesday. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said they saw no reason...
Strike shuts down bus service in Orange County
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of transit riders in one Southern California county found themselves without bus service Thursday after vehicle maintenance workers went on strike. The strike against the Orange County Transportation Authority idled hundreds of buses serving nearly 5,500 bus stops in the county of more than...
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect...
Frost Advisory For the Mother Lode
The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley for Friday from 2 AM to 9 AM. Temperatures may drop to as low as thirty-three degrees in both regions. This could result in frost formation. The frost could start to form as early as 11 PM tonight in the Mother Lode.
