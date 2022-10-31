ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Dog caught running with decapitated head in mouth through Mexican town

By Isabel Keane
 4 days ago

A dog was caught on video in Zacatecas, Mexico, running down the street with a human head hanging out of its mouth.

Alarming video clips shared to social media show the stray dog running down a dark street at night, holding the corpse’s head by the neck, likely taking it somewhere to eat the remains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11g7BO_0it8gR1I00
The stray dog was spotted on video carrying the human head through the streets.

The head and other body parts were abandoned in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo on Wednesday, an unnamed law enforcement official told Fox News.

The body parts had been left with a message referring to a drug cartel, officials said.

The message, which was likely intended to intimidate rivals and authorities, was intercepted by the mischievous canine before police were able to recover it.

Police in the crime-ridden state had to pry the corpse’s head from the hungry dog’s mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5l4c_0it8gR1I00
Police had to pry the head from the dog’s jaws.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzYa0_0it8gR1I00
The head was left with a note referencing drug cartels.

Violence has spiked in recent years in the city of Zacatecas, with many pointing to a turf war between the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels, which are both looking to control drug trafficking routes to the US.

Comments / 1

