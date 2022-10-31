You can send submissions for athlete of the week, statistics, story ideas and results to 864Huddle@gannett.com. The stats provided below are based on submissions from coaches and statisticians to jdmiller@gannett.com and 864Huddle.

The regular season is over and it's time to vote for the Week 10 Anderson Independent-Mail football athlete of the week.

Vote for the nominees in the poll below. Poll closes Thursday at 4 p.m.

HS FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS:SC high school football playoff bracket for 2022 released. See the first-round pairings here

CLEMSON COMMIT:Daniel cornerback Misun Kelley commits to Clemson football

WAKE FOREST COMMIT:Wake Forest football gets commitment from Wren defensive back Travon West

AJ Pendleton, BHP: Pendleton rushed for 148 rushing yards with two touchdowns and passed for 83 yards with one touchdown in the win over Wren.

Eli Merck, Daniel: Merck had two receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown in the win over Crescent.

Landon Mayberry, Palmetto: Mayberry blocked two punts and recorded six total tackles with one for a loss against Powdersville.

Luke Gray, Pendleton: Gray completed 26 of 30 passes for 352 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in the 70-55 loss to Walhalla.

Abijah Webb, Pendleton: Webb caught six passes for 129 receiving yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Walhalla.

SaSheen Latimer, T.L. Hanna: Latimer had 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in the win over Woodmont.

Cutter Woods, Westside: Woods completed 7 of 7 passes for 131 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win against Berea.

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua