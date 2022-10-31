Cape Fear Academy's Isabel Bellamy named StarNews Athlete of the Week

Bringing in more than 70% of this week's fan vote, Cape Fear Academy girls tennis player Isabel Bellamy is your StarNews Athlete of the Week.

Bellamy played a crucial role in the Hurricanes successful 2022 season, going 14-2 overall in singles sets. The senior won every event she participated in as Cape Fear Academy defeated Ashville School 5-3 to earn an NCISAA state championship on Saturday.

Bellamy and teammate Tyler Beacham went 9-0 in doubles play for the Hurricanes in 2022.

