Anderson County, TN

Suspect shot by Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy after chase

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
 4 days ago
A Briceville man was shot in the wrist by an Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputy after police say he showed a gun after crashing his vehicle during a chase Sunday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard for any shooting involving an officer.

An officer was on the way to a wreck on Dutch Valley Road around 10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle that was being driven erratically on that road, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The officer said he tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't, so the deputy chased him. A spike strip was used on the road by deputies and the man crashed the vehicle near Dutch Valley Road's intersection with Walden Ridge Road.

At some point the man displayed a gun rather than saying it was fired at deputies. No deputies were identified by the Sheriff's Office or TBI.

The man was shot in the wrist and taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, the release said.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith can be contacted at dsmith@oakridger.com.

