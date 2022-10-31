Bath Haverling stays undefeated with Class B2 title-game victory over Hornell

The top-seeded Bath Haverling girls soccer team edged No. 2 Hornell, 3-2, in the Section V Class B2 championship game Friday night in Dansville.

Keegan Smith scored twice for Haverling and Ella Yartym added a goal for the Rams, who improved to 19-0-0.

Parker Graham and Salena Maldonado scored for Hornell. The Red Raiders wrap up the 2022 campaign with a record of 15-4-0, with three of those losses to the Rams and the fourth to Class B1 champion Pal-Mac.

Haverling will now face Pal-Mac (17-1-1) in the Section V, Class B state qualifier Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Penn Yan.

In Class D1, Keshequa edged Genesee Valley/Belfast in overtime, 2-1, to claim the Section V championship Saturday in Fillmore. Ava Thayer netted the game-winner off a Julia Wilkins assist after the teams traded goals in the second half. Libby Benner scored for Keshequa, while Hannah Southwick-Powers netted a Mary Hamer assist for Genesee Valley/Belfast (13-4-2).

Keshequa (13-6) will now face Class D2 champion Northstar Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Caledonia.

Hornell boys fall in Class B1 finals

On the boys side of the Section V soccer bracket, Hornell dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Livonia in the Class B1 championship game Saturday night. Luke Fasso netted a Connor Feehan assist in the second half to hand the Bulldogs the victory.

Hornell and Livonia had split the regular season series. The Red Raiders wrap up the season with a 15-2 overall record.

Elsewhere around the area, Bolivar-Richburg was stopped in the Class C2 finals by Red Creek, 1-0. Mount Morris downed Houghton Academy in the Class D2 championship game, 2-0. Fillmore continued its string of success in Class D1, winning another title with a 4-0 shutout victory over HAC behind a hat trick from Mitchell Ward.