Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
E! News

What to Know About Jack Dorsey's New App After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. As Elon Musk settles in as Twitter's new owner, Jack Dorsey is building a new social network. The Twitter co-founder, who stepped down as CEO in Nov. 2021, and left the board of directors six months later, has now turned his focus to a new venture: Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network protocol.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
TODAY.com

These celebrities are leaving Twitter after Elon Musk takeover: 'Not hanging around'

With new changes in the future for Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, some celebrities say they are leaving the social media platform for good. From entertainment to sports, public figures across fields responded to Musk's proposed alterations to the social media app, which include cutting back on restrictions on free speech, introducing a "revamped" verification process and potentially removing the ban on former President Donald Trump's account.
News Breaking LIVE

MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"

MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Newsweek

Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre

There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
