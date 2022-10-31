Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With many speculating why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, Musk shared several reasons Thursday for why he is doing the deal. What Happened: In...
Elon Musk put his foot down on Twitter's $8 blue tick fee, telling users they can keep complaining but the price won't change
Elon Musk said Twitter will introduce an $8 verification fee, no matter how much users complain. Musk has drawn criticism for plans to charge users to be verified on the site. He also dismissed fears that charging for verification could lead to a rise of misinformation. Elon Musk has doubled...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
What to Know About Jack Dorsey's New App After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. As Elon Musk settles in as Twitter's new owner, Jack Dorsey is building a new social network. The Twitter co-founder, who stepped down as CEO in Nov. 2021, and left the board of directors six months later, has now turned his focus to a new venture: Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network protocol.
Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd
Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
TODAY.com
These celebrities are leaving Twitter after Elon Musk takeover: 'Not hanging around'
With new changes in the future for Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, some celebrities say they are leaving the social media platform for good. From entertainment to sports, public figures across fields responded to Musk's proposed alterations to the social media app, which include cutting back on restrictions on free speech, introducing a "revamped" verification process and potentially removing the ban on former President Donald Trump's account.
MSNBC Fires Host After "Not Meeting Standards of MSNBC"
MSNBC has cancelled the weekend show of host Tiffany Cross, and she will leave the cable network immediately, according to Variety. The announcement was made on Friday morning to staff of Cross’ weekend show, “Cross Connection,” which began airing as part of the weekend schedule on MSNBC in 2020.
americanmilitarynews.com
Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter
Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre
There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Elon Musk asked Twitter followers if he should bring back Vine, the cult TikTok forerunner that popularized short-form video
Elon Musk polled his Twitter followers over whether he should bring back defunct video platform Vine. Vine was owned by Twitter but shut down in 2016 after many of its biggest stars left the platform. Musk completed his deal to buy Twitter Friday, and is already looking to make sweeping...
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0