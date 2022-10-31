ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

WMBF

1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The southbound lanes of Highway 31 are closed and one person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash near Mile Marker 18 and Highway 501 happened just before 12:30 p.m. One of the vehicles overturned.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
GREEN SEA, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday in Horry County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive. Tidwell said a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Conway area road to be temporarily closed for railroad repair

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be a temporary road closure on East Cox Ferry Road Thursday starting at 10 a.m. A section of E. Cox Ferry Road will be closed from East Highway 501 to Husted Road. There will be a temporary detour from Husted Road to...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Teen dies after driving through stop sign in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A teenager is dead after a crash Tuesday night on St. Anna Road at University Road near the Pembroke community of Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Jesus Hernandez, 18, of St. Pauls died, according to Lewis.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man arrested following chase, manhunt in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a chase that led to a manhunt just after 4 a.m., Friday, in the area of Kershaw Street in East Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle earlier...
FLORENCE, SC

