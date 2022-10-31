Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
1 injured, Hwy 31 lanes closed after 2-vehicle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The southbound lanes of Highway 31 are closed and one person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash near Mile Marker 18 and Highway 501 happened just before 12:30 p.m. One of the vehicles overturned.
wpde.com
Bay Rd, Hwy 707 area closed for 'extended period of time' after car hits utility pole
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Avoid the area of Bay Road near Highway 707 in the Burgess community, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a single-vehicle vs. utility pole crash. The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, according to HCFR. No...
wpde.com
Multiple crashes reported along Highway 90 closing portions of Horry Co. roadway
SCDPS is reporting multiple crashes along Highway 90 at this hour including two that have the roadway closed near the Horry County Solid Waste Authority. According to online records, two crashes are blocking 90 near the landfill and further East near Hickory Hill Circle. Drivers should avoid Highway 90 between...
wpde.com
Person struck, killed by vehicle while walking on Sandy Bluff Road in Horry Co.: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night. The wreck took place around 8:40 p.m., in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tidwell said a 2006...
Power restored after outage affecting more than 1,200 Santee Cooper customers in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper. Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.
Man charged after pedestrian hit, killed by car in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea man was charged after a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car while walking along Sandy Bluff Road, according to officials. Jamie Lanier, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, hit-and-run resulting in death, and driving under suspension for a non-DUI reason, […]
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash, driver charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday in Horry County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Sandy Bluff Road near Alpine Drive. Tidwell said a...
wpde.com
Conway area road to be temporarily closed for railroad repair
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There will be a temporary road closure on East Cox Ferry Road Thursday starting at 10 a.m. A section of E. Cox Ferry Road will be closed from East Highway 501 to Husted Road. There will be a temporary detour from Husted Road to...
WMBF
Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
North Myrtle Beach official: Neighbors evacuated after man with warrants wouldn’t leave home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after police tried to serve warrant and he wouldn’t leave a home on Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham. Graham said police were trying to serve warrants for domestic violence of a high […]
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long police situation in North Myrtle Beach: Officials
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who barricaded himself in a home in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach home was taken in to custody on Thursday. City officials said he refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite police orders.
Horry County councilman, residents react to River Oaks rezoning withdrawal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Since it was first announced in August, the request to rezone nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks Golf Club has seen a lot of pushback. The rezoning request would have turned parts of the golf course into 505 new residential homes. The developer, Diamond Shores LLC, noticed the concern […]
Florence County deputies: Man allegedly stole guns from cars before leading police on chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase and manhunt overnight in Florence County ended with at least one person in custody, authorities said. Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, of Florence, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking into motor vehicles and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
wpde.com
Teen dies after driving through stop sign in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A teenager is dead after a crash Tuesday night on St. Anna Road at University Road near the Pembroke community of Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Jesus Hernandez, 18, of St. Pauls died, according to Lewis.
WYFF4.com
Wild Water & Wheels closes in Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is closing down for good. Wild Water & Wheels posted on Facebook that after more than 30 years the attraction will not open for another season. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I...
Lake City High School student dies after being hit by vehicle on Highway 378 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City High School student has died after being hit early Wednesday morning on Highway 378 in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken and school district officials. A 2006 Chevrolet truck was traveling east on Highway 378 near Matthews Road and hit the student walking in the […]
18-year-old killed, 4 hurt in crash after car runs through stop sign near Pembroke
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the crash happened on Tuesday night. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old from St. Pauls was killed and four other people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after two cars collided at an intersection near Pembroke, according to […]
abcnews4.com
2 kids sent to hospital after crash involving Robeson Co. school bus
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County school bus has been involved in a wreck Monday minding on Highway 72 in Lumberton, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said two kids were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Several community members said the...
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
wpde.com
Man arrested following chase, manhunt in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a chase that led to a manhunt just after 4 a.m., Friday, in the area of Kershaw Street in East Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle earlier...
Comments / 0