Clemson, SC

TV channel, kickoff time set for Clemson vs. Louisville football game

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 4 days ago

The ACC has announced a kickoff time and TV channel for No. 5 Clemson’s home game against Louisville next Saturday.

The Tigers will kick off against the Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, the conference said Monday. ESPN will broadcast the game from Memorial Stadium.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) can clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title as well as a spot in the Dec. 3 ACC championship game with a win over Louisville (5-3, 3-3 ACC).

The Tigers, who from 2015 to 2020 became the first team in ACC history to win six consecutive outright conference titles, appear to be on a collision course with Coastal Division favorite North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) in the final ACC championship game dictated by divisions.

Clemson was idle last weekend and travels to Notre Dame (5-3) this weekend for a non-conference game that should draw plenty of eyeballs in NBC’s primetime slot but won’t impact the Tigers’ place in the ACC standings.

Louisville, which hosts James Madison this weekend, struggled early in the year but has rebounded well under one-time hot seat coach Scott Satterfield to add some intrigue to next Saturday’s game in Death Valley.

The Cardinals started 1-2 but have won four of their last five games and three in a row, the latest a 48-21 home dismantling of No. 10 Wake Forest in which Louisville forced six turnovers in the third quarter and eight overall.

If Louisville and talented quarterback Malik Cunningham can get past the Dukes (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt) this weekend, they’d come to Clemson on a four-game winning streak.

Clemson is a perfect 7-0 against Louisville since the Cardinals started ACC play in 2014, with three wins at home and four on the road at Cardinal Stadium.

In the teams’ last meeting, Clemson trailed 24-17 in the third quarter before scoring 17 unanswered fourth-quarter points and escaping with a 30-24 road victory.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a go-ahead rushing touchdown with 4:12 remaining and Louisville quarterback Cunningham drove his team down to Clemson’s two-yard line with 20 seconds left before stumbling and taking a game-ending sack on fourth and goal.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) gestures to receivers as he scrambles during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley/AP

ACC football games for Nov. 12

  • Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
  • Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
  • Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson football 2022 schedule

Sept. 5: at Georgia Tech, 41-10 W

Sept. 10: vs. Furman, 35-12 W

Sept. 17: vs. Louisiana Tech, 48-20 W

Sept. 24: at Wake Forest, 51-45 W (2OT)

Oct. 1: vs. N.C. State, 30-20 W

Oct. 8: at Boston College, 31-3 W

Oct. 15: at Florida State, 34-28 W

Oct. 22: vs. Syracuse, 27-21 W

Oct. 29: OPEN

Nov. 5: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 12: vs. Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: vs. Miami

Nov. 26: vs. South Carolina

The State

The State

