Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Detective Taylor McDaniel were called to the scene of a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police witnessed an SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Dustin Valentine of London, took off leading them on a chase that at times was more than 50mph over the speed limit. The pursuit finally ended in the parking lot of a business off U.S. 25. Police say Valentine got out of the car refusing to obey their commands and tried to fight them. Deputies determined he was under the influence and driving on a DUI suspended license. During a search of the SUV, which was not his, police found pills. Deputies later found out the suspect had assaulted a woman back at the apartments he was seen leaving from before the chase. Valentine was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

LONDON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO