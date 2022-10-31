Read full article on original website
Police searching for stolen dump truck in Laurel County
A Corbin business is missing a dump truck and is hoping someone has seen it.
Funeral service held for Ky. police officer killed in the line of duty
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Final services for a southern Kentucky police officer killed in the line of duty were held Friday. London Officer Logan Medlock, 26, was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Medlock’s funeral service were held at Corinth Baptist Church. First responders from...
UPDATE: Police Release Identity Of Those Killed In Deadly Pulaski County Crash
More information released after two people are killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a two-car crash on US-27 in the Eubank area. A 2005 GMC Yukon, driven by 43-year-old Ronald G. Rose, collided with a 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by 41-year-old Aaron R. Singleton. Deputies said Rose was going north on US-27, and Singleton was turning toward the southbound lane of US-27. Aaron Singleton was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the front seat of the Nissan Rogue, 39-year-old Ashley Singleton, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Ronald Rose was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
Funeral procession route set for London Police Officer Logan Medlock
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route the funeral procession for a fallen London police officer will take Friday afternoon. Officials with the London Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday it will start at Corinth Baptist Church around 1:30 following the funeral and work its way through the city of London before heading to the cemetery in Keavy.
Community says goodbye to Ky. police officer killed in crash
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is saying goodbye to a southern Kentucky police officer who died in a crash early Sunday morning. London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Visitation services are being held Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in...
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
High Speed Chase Leads To Several Charges For London Man
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Detective Taylor McDaniel were called to the scene of a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police witnessed an SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Dustin Valentine of London, took off leading them on a chase that at times was more than 50mph over the speed limit. The pursuit finally ended in the parking lot of a business off U.S. 25. Police say Valentine got out of the car refusing to obey their commands and tried to fight them. Deputies determined he was under the influence and driving on a DUI suspended license. During a search of the SUV, which was not his, police found pills. Deputies later found out the suspect had assaulted a woman back at the apartments he was seen leaving from before the chase. Valentine was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.
First Responders And Community Pay Respects To London Police Officer Killed In Crash
Hundreds of first responders and community members paid their respects to Officer Logan Medlock Thursday evening. Medlock was killed early Sunday morning when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his police cruiser. A visitation service was held at Corinth Baptist Church in London. Funeral services are to be held Friday afternoon. First responders from across the country came to Eastern Kentucky to honor his life. Medlock worked several years as a police officer, but he was also a volunteer firefighter, and he worked at the Laurel County Jail.
Clay County Man Arrested on Theft Charges after Allegedly Making False Missing Person Report
A Laurel County missing person call on Friday led to a man from Clay County man being arrested on unrelated charges. Laurel County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call around 10 am Friday about a potential missing person. According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin D. Hale or Manchester made...
High speed chase leads to host of charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following a chase involving police. It happened early Tuesday morning in London. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. for a disturbance complaint at an apartment complex off KY 229. On the way there, police...
One dead in plane crash in Harlan County, Ky. police say
A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.
UPDATE: KSP Release More Information About Deadly Knox County Crash
Kentucky State Police released new information about a deadly crash in Knox County. The crash happened Tuesday evening near U.S. 25E and KY-1304. Investigators say a 2011 Chevy Equinox was trying to turn left onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed in front of a 2016 Kia Soul driving north on U.S. 25E. 81-year-old Thelma Ash, of Oregon, was a back passenger in the Kia. Ash was taken to Barbourville ARH, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia, 42-year-old Stacey Ash, and a front passenger, 68-year-old James Ash, were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 32-year-old Bridgett Mills, and a 7-year-old passenger were also airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries. Officials said Thelma Ash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers say drug and/or alcohol use is not suspected at this time.
Man from Laurel County Facing Federal Charges after Allegedly Robbing Bank
A man out of Laurel County is now facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a bank earlier this year. 35-year-old Shawn Fox, of Corbin was indicted by a grand jury in late October. According to police, Fox entered the North Corbin branch of Community Trust Bank on September...
Police: Man facing charges after being found with drugs used to train K-9 officers
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges after police find drugs inside a box used to train K-9 officers from another county. In late October, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a police agency in another county saying they had lost a black box full of training narcotics and they believed the drugs might be in Wayne County.
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
Wanted Man From Ohio Arrested After Allegedly Falsely Reporting An Incident To Law Enforcement
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Kevin D. Hale age 37 of Manchester on Friday morning October 28, 2022 at approximately 10:24 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in southern Laurel County after Deputy Poynter was dispatched to a possible missing persons complaint there. After Deputy Poynter arrived at the scene and contacted the complainant there, an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the male subject was falsely reporting a female subject as missing. It was also determined that the male complainant was a wanted fugitive from Ohio.
Kentucky State Police: No survivors after small plane crash in Harlan Co.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky troopers are investigating a small plane crash that killed one person in Harlan County, Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, its post in Harlan received multiple calls around 10:50 a.m. about a loud noise near the Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Baxter. KSP and other...
1 dead, 4 airlifted following Knox County crash
One person is dead, and four individuals were airlifted to receive medical attention following a crash in Knox County.
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man From London
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Charles Click. Click is said to have last been seen on KY 770, 10-miles south of London, on the 2nd of November, at...
