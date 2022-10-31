Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 23-29)

Andover football rolls St. Francis in section semifinal 51-21

Forest Lake football overcomes Eagan rally to reach second round of playoffs

Photos: Wayzata defeats St. Michael-Albertville in first round of playoffs

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jacob Dinzeo, Hill-Murray

The junior midfielder scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Austin in the Class 2A quarterfinal on October 25.

Avery Lampe, Providence Academy

The junior midfielder scored three times in a 6-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral in the Class 1A quarterfinal on October 26.

Jaydon Dimitrov, Maranatha

The sophomore forward/midfielder scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Southwest Christian in the Class 1A quarterfinal on October 27.

Izzy Engle, Edina

The junior midfielder scored all four of the Hornets’ goals in a shutout of Centennial in the Class 3A quarterfinal on October 26.

Lauren Coy, Mahtomedi

The junior midfielder had two goals in a 5-1 win over Winona in the Class 2A quarterfinal on October 26.

Lia de Sibour, DeLaSalle

The junior setter had 35 assists and four service aces in a 3-0 Class 3A, Section 3 quarterfinal win over Simley on October 25.

Avery Bolles, Andover

The senior outside hitter had 25 kills, 10 digs and two service aces in a 3-1 Section Class 4A, Section 7 quarterfinal win over Duluth East on October 25.

Cece Spanton, Chesterton Academy

The junior middle blocker and middle hitter scored 16 kills, eight service aces, four digs and three solo blocks in a 3-1 win over Prairie Seeds on October 25.

Allie Hartzel, Hill-Murray

The senior setter had 22 assists and four service aces in 3-0 win over St. Paul Johnson in the Class 3A, Section 4 quarterfinal on October 25.

Tessa Dubbe, Edina

The senior outside hitter had 20 kills, 14 digs, three aces and a block in a 3-2 win over Bloomington Jefferson on October 25.

Isaiah Beale, Rochester Mayo

The sophomore running back rushed 16 times for 127 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-13 win over Rochester Century in the Class 5A, Section 1 semifinal on October 29.

Mason Bierbaum, Albany

The senior middle linebacker had six solo tackles (eight total) and two interceptions in a 31-20 win over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in the Class 3A, Section 6 semifinal, October 29.

Parker Knutson, Sartell-St. Stephen

The senior wide receiver and safety rushed five times for 96 yards and a touchdown and had nine total tackles (three solo) and an interception in a 15-14 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice in the Class 5A, Section 8 semifinal on October 29.

Grant Loge, Pequot Lakes

The senior quarterback completed 13-of-27 pass attempts for 200 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-8 rout of Aitkin in the Class 3A, Section 7 semifinal on October 29.

Tate Link, Dassel-Cokato

The senior running back rushed 48 times for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Litchfield in the Class 3A, Section 2 semifinal on October 29.

Colton Otto, Cannon Falls

The senior quarterback rushed seven times for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a 67-33 drubbing of La Crescent-Hokah in the Class 3A, Section 1 semifinal on October 29. He also had five total tackles (three solo) and an interception on defense.

Kaden Vig, Kittson County Central

The senior tight end and defensive end had three tackles for a loss and four total tackles as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 34-0 shutout of Win-E-Mac in the Section 8 9-man semifinal on October 29. He also caught two passes for nine yards and another touchdown.

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South

The senior running back had 11 carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-6 win over Burnsville on October 28.

Tanner Zolnosky, East Ridge

The junior quarterback completed 19 of his 26 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-14 win over Totino-Grace on October 28.