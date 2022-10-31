ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Michael Barbour, 65; no service

Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8

Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8

Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Edward Smith, 55; incomplete

Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jimmy Gregory, 76; incomplete

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jeffrey Pittman, 57; incomplete

Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Castilla Godette Sr., 74; service November 14

Castilla Augustus Godette Sr., 74, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at VA Medical Center, Durham. Service arrangements are pending at Mt. Zion M. B. Church. The interment is 10:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Rd. Jacksonville. Arrangements by Oscar's...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – November 4, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Linda Corsmeier,72; service held

Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Alice Smith, 95; service held

Alice Stricklin Smith, 95, of Henderson and Emerald Isle, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. She was born in Cheraw, SC, to Frances Dixon Stricklin and Joseph N. Stricklin, Jr. She graduated from Cheraw High School and Columbia College. She was a teacher and taught English and Drama prior to her marriage. After raising her family, she enjoyed a successful career in real estate and was former owner/broker of Sunsurf Realty in Emerald Isle.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Historical Association helps kindergartners experience colonial Thanksgiving

BEAUFORT — From dressing in colonial attire to learning how early residents cooked meals, kindergartners discovered Friday how early residents prepared for Thanksgiving during Beaufort Historical Association’s Kindergarten Thanksgiving. GALLERY: Kindergartners experience Colonial Thanksgiving. The program, presented for two weeks at the Beaufort Historic Site, allows children to...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Wind energy development taskforce meets at Carteret Community College

Workforce development along with port operations needed to support wind energy development off the N.C. coast were the focus of the North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resources (NC TOWERS) quarterly meeting at Carteret Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The NC TOWERS meeting, conducted at the college’s Culinary...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stalled train blocks highway in Newport

NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

School board honors member for years of service

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins read a quote by the great American military leader Douglas MacArthur on Tuesday to describe the eight years of service by BOE member John “Bubba” McLean of Cape Carteret. “A true leader has the confidence to stand...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Court Docket - Nov. 4

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 AH SIU,KIVA JOSEPH FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F) CARROLL,TRA 22CR 274549. 2 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON THOMAS,C 22CR 051650. 3 ALSTON,QUANTAE,LAMAR POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM THOMAS,C 22CR 051651. 4 ARROYO,RAYMOND IDENTITY THEFT COVINGTON,J 22CR 251251. DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV COVINGTON,J 22CR...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Theresa Speciale, 91; service November 7

Theresa Speciale, 91, of Cape Carteret, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Croatan Village in New Bern. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort

BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy