Georgia State

Ninth Circuit Fast Tracks John Eastman’s Stay Request Over Judge’s Email Order, But Jan. 6 Committee Got the Emails Over the Weekend Anyway

By Meghann Cuniff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
LIBERTY4all
4d ago

TRUMP IS ELEGIMATE TO THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS. 2X IMPEACHED . PUTIN BOY. ESPIONAGE. FIRED. & to be a follower of cult...is FASCIST 💯❗️☝️.

He's TOAST
3d ago

If you believe that someone is: A billionaire without seeing tax returns; A genius if they hide College grades; A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos; An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; A Christian if they don't go to church; An innocent man if they refuse to testify, then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter.

Jopin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

