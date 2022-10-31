MIDLAND, Texas — Midland city councilman Dan Corrales gave an update on the construction project on Loop 250 and 191. “So initially it was a two-year project, 18 months to two years. It started in January of this year and with some of the problems that they’ve had with utilities and design it’s taking a little bit longer but it’s still-right now they’re estimating another year at the very least,” Corrales said.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO