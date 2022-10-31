ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The 39th Annual Merry Marketplace is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum. This event, run by the Junior League of Odessa, will run Nov. 3-6. 2022's theme is "Sparkle and Shine it's Christmas Time!" Funds raised by the marketplace will be put back into the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland to hold community forum to discuss Hogan Park

Hogan Park renovations are expected to cost $55 million, with $10 million of that coming from the City of Midland. "Hogan Park has been a staple in the community for years, and I believe everyone should be involved," said John Norman, Midland City Councilman for District 2. There have been...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Construction on Loop 250 and 191 will continue for another year

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland city councilman Dan Corrales gave an update on the construction project on Loop 250 and 191. “So initially it was a two-year project, 18 months to two years. It started in January of this year and with some of the problems that they’ve had with utilities and design it’s taking a little bit longer but it’s still-right now they’re estimating another year at the very least,” Corrales said.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New option to obtain CDL license opens up in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — It is no secret that truck drivers with a commercial driver’s license are needed in Midland and Odessa, and there is now a new avenue to obtain the license in West Texas. The organization is called CDL Rapido, and it is certified by the Texas...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Memorial Hospital gets Ronald McDonald family room

MIDLAND, Texas — The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ronald McDonald family room took place Thursday. With this, Midland Memorial Hospital has a new space for families with children in the hospital to unwind while only being a heartbeat away from their child. “You have a...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities

ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
MIDLAND, TX
