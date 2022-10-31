Read full article on original website
Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — The 39th Annual Merry Marketplace is coming back to the Ector County Coliseum. This event, run by the Junior League of Odessa, will run Nov. 3-6. 2022's theme is "Sparkle and Shine it's Christmas Time!" Funds raised by the marketplace will be put back into the...
Midland to hold community forum to discuss Hogan Park
Hogan Park renovations are expected to cost $55 million, with $10 million of that coming from the City of Midland. "Hogan Park has been a staple in the community for years, and I believe everyone should be involved," said John Norman, Midland City Councilman for District 2. There have been...
Construction on Loop 250 and 191 will continue for another year
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland city councilman Dan Corrales gave an update on the construction project on Loop 250 and 191. “So initially it was a two-year project, 18 months to two years. It started in January of this year and with some of the problems that they’ve had with utilities and design it’s taking a little bit longer but it’s still-right now they’re estimating another year at the very least,” Corrales said.
Midland Downtown Farmers Market switches to winter schedule
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Downtown Farmers Market has announced it will be switching to its winter schedule for the next five months. A winter schedule means markets will run from 9 a.m. to noon instead of starting at 8 a.m. Markets will also run every other weekend instead...
Blood shortage in Permian Basin gets worse around holiday season
ODESSA, Texas — Blood donations may sometimes seem like not much of a big deal, but they save more lives than you might think. There is a national blood shortage going on, and it is affecting the Permian Basin as well. The shortage even gets worse around the holiday...
H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
New option to obtain CDL license opens up in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — It is no secret that truck drivers with a commercial driver’s license are needed in Midland and Odessa, and there is now a new avenue to obtain the license in West Texas. The organization is called CDL Rapido, and it is certified by the Texas...
Midland Memorial Hospital gets Ronald McDonald family room
MIDLAND, Texas — The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ronald McDonald family room took place Thursday. With this, Midland Memorial Hospital has a new space for families with children in the hospital to unwind while only being a heartbeat away from their child. “You have a...
The importance of lung screenings for former, current smokers
MIDLAND, Texas — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This type of cancer is one of the most common to be diagnosed with, so it is important to get checked regularly, especially if you currently smoke or have a history of smoking. "When we do the screenings every year,...
Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities
ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
Travis Elementary student arrested with pocketknife on campus
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD police arrested a third grade student at Travis Elementary on Friday for having a pocketknife on campus. According to an ECISD spokesperson, the boy showed the knife to a friend and told them he would hurt them if they told anyone. The...
Dental health for children important to monitor following candy gathered on Halloween
ODESSA, Texas — Well as the dust settles on Halloween and the candy has been doled out to all the youngsters, it’s important to keep in mind the effects that it can have on your teeth. There are ways for kids to still enjoy those sweets without doing...
Salvation Army volunteer from Midland helps Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — It’s been about two months since Hurricane Ian devastated Florida. The Category 4 hurricane killed more than 100 people and was the biggest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. "Their lives changed drastically," Salvation Army volunteer Ben Romero said. "And all the belongings they...
UTPB creates new position to help support students in College of Health Sciences and Human Performance
ODESSA, Texas — UTPB has announced a new position in its College of Health Sciences and Human Performance called "BEST COACH." It's an acronym that stands for "Becoming Excellent Students Transition Creating Opportunities And Careers Healthcare." A lengthy acronym for a unique role that will be stationed by now...
Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
Odessa, ECISD hold ribbon cutting for Casa Bella Park playground
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and ECISD came out Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new playground of Casa Bella Park. Back in March, students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground after working with the parks department to design the park. Students were there...
Midland farm accepting leftover pumpkins for their farm animals to eat
MIDLAND, Texas — When fall comes around, us humans might enjoy a good pumpkin spice latte, but the furry friends on Cindy Cross's farm enjoy a good ole pumpkin for their fall treat as well. "Pumpkins have a lot of vitamins and antioxidants in them and they love it...
On National Adoption Day, 7 children were welcomed into their forever families
MIDLAND, Texas — Cheers could be heard throughout St. Ann's Youth Center as seven kids were welcomed into their forever families. Thursday afternoon's court proceeding was led by the Honorable Judge Ellen Griffith. "They'll swear in, they'll be called up there, and then the judge will grant their adoption,...
Basin Buzz: The spooky path to Midland's Trail of Horrors
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place that'll give you the jump scares this Halloween weekend, then look no further than Midland's Trail of Horrors. This was all started by a family who are big fans of Halloween, and every year they aim to be bigger and better.
How local communities honor the history of Horsehead Trail
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — If you travel down Highway 67, somewhere out in the desert between McCamey and Fort Stockton you’ll drive past the crossroads at Girvin. Most people wouldn’t give it a glance, unless they pulled over at McKee’s Bar, the only sign of human habitation out in this desolate country.
