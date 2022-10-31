ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Comments / 0

Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Holiday Craft Fair set to take place at Gering Civic Center

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Holiday season is upon us, and the Gering Civic Center is hosting their Holiday Craft Fair. This event is set to begin Friday, November 4th from 5:30pm-8:00pm and if you are unable to make it then Saturday is your final chance!. The craft fair begins...
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Runza hosts fundraiser to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska

Scottsbluff – Runza® Restaurants are teaming up with United Way of Western Nebraska to help make a difference in the communities they serve!. On Tuesday, November 8th, Runza® Restaurants in Alliance, Chadron, Gering and Scottsbluff will be donating 10% of their day’s sales to United Way. The dollars raised will help fund non-profit agencies and programs serving local families in the areas of health, education and financial stability, as well as allow United Way to continue community impact projects focusing on food insecurity, homeless prevention, providing basic needs for families in need and fighting poverty in the communities they serve.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson

Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

250 take part in Dawes County Trick-or-Trails event

Trick-or-treaters took an opportunity Sunday to get a head start on Halloween while doing something healthy during Trick-or-Trails, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association’s (NNTA) annual Halloween hiking event. About 250 trick-or-treaters participated, an increase of approximately 100 participants from 2021. "This event was a big hit for a second...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

NCAP, RSVP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance

Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving one distribution per car.
ALLIANCE, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Upland hunters find variable success on opening weekend

Hunters returned to rural Nebraska the weekend of Oct. 29 for the 2022 upland bird hunting season opener and found variable success. Based on field reports from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff and law enforcement, pheasant hunters had the greatest success in parts of northeast and south-central Nebraska, including the Rainwater Basin. Many hunters also found good numbers of quail, especially throughout their core range in south-central and southeastern Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Chadron's Colen presents at national mathematics conference

CHADRON – Chadron State College Mathematics Associate Professor Dr. Jung Colen presented at the 2022 National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Research Conference in Los Angeles Sept. 28-29. She presented a study she conducted with her husband, Dr. Yong S. Colen, a mathematics education professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Hunters reminded to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry

Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska. Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they should call the processor before hunting to check capacity; due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year. This includes non-HHH processors.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska

SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Wind Cave National Park to close Route 5 for maintenance

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – National Park Service (NPS) Route 5, a gravel road in Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry, will be closed for several months this winter for the laying and grading of new gravel base material. NPS Route 5 is a scenic route along the...
Panhandle Post

Respiratory illnesses among very young increases in Neb.

LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP recruits to complete crash scenarios Tuesday

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Tuesday, the recruits of Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 will take part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs. Media are invited to attend and cover the training. “These scenarios are designed to give our recruits a life-like experience...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy