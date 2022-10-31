Read full article on original website
Holiday Craft Fair set to take place at Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Holiday season is upon us, and the Gering Civic Center is hosting their Holiday Craft Fair. This event is set to begin Friday, November 4th from 5:30pm-8:00pm and if you are unable to make it then Saturday is your final chance!. The craft fair begins...
Runza hosts fundraiser to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska
Scottsbluff – Runza® Restaurants are teaming up with United Way of Western Nebraska to help make a difference in the communities they serve!. On Tuesday, November 8th, Runza® Restaurants in Alliance, Chadron, Gering and Scottsbluff will be donating 10% of their day’s sales to United Way. The dollars raised will help fund non-profit agencies and programs serving local families in the areas of health, education and financial stability, as well as allow United Way to continue community impact projects focusing on food insecurity, homeless prevention, providing basic needs for families in need and fighting poverty in the communities they serve.
Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson
Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
250 take part in Dawes County Trick-or-Trails event
Trick-or-treaters took an opportunity Sunday to get a head start on Halloween while doing something healthy during Trick-or-Trails, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association’s (NNTA) annual Halloween hiking event. About 250 trick-or-treaters participated, an increase of approximately 100 participants from 2021. "This event was a big hit for a second...
NCAP, RSVP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance
Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving one distribution per car.
Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
Upland hunters find variable success on opening weekend
Hunters returned to rural Nebraska the weekend of Oct. 29 for the 2022 upland bird hunting season opener and found variable success. Based on field reports from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff and law enforcement, pheasant hunters had the greatest success in parts of northeast and south-central Nebraska, including the Rainwater Basin. Many hunters also found good numbers of quail, especially throughout their core range in south-central and southeastern Nebraska.
Chadron's Colen presents at national mathematics conference
CHADRON – Chadron State College Mathematics Associate Professor Dr. Jung Colen presented at the 2022 National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Research Conference in Los Angeles Sept. 28-29. She presented a study she conducted with her husband, Dr. Yong S. Colen, a mathematics education professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Ag estate planning workshops to be held in Chadron, Rushville
Nebraska Extension has scheduled workshops in Chadron and Rushville on estate and transition planning for farmers and ranchers. Chadron - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Dawes County, 250 Main St., Suite 8. Rushville - 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7...
Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department to hold appreciation night
The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will hold their "appreciation night" on Nov. 5 starting at 5 p.m. with happy hour and the meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. An auction will follow the dinner.
Hunters reminded to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry
Hunters are reminded they may donate harvested deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations in Nebraska. Hunters pay no processing costs for deer donated to processors for this program. But they should call the processor before hunting to check capacity; due to staffing difficulties, many processors are not accepting deer this year. This includes non-HHH processors.
How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, near-record $1.5 billion. There have been 39 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to one of the largest in U.S. history.
Winter weather just around the corner in Nebraska
SIDNEY - Winter is on the way across parts of western Nebraska Thursday night, with other areas affected by the weekend. An upper level disturbance moving in from Wyoming will produce snow and sharply colder temperatures. Snow chances are highest across the western Sandhills and Pine Ridge. The National Weather...
POST PODCAST: AHS Eight To Great Program
Alliance High School English teacher Roxie Smith discusses the "8 To Great" program, which has been in use in classes.
Ricketts: Leading the way to cleaner, more affordable, American-made fuel
There’s no reason why the U.S. should be reliant on authoritarian regimes like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela to supply the fuel we need. We have more than enough resources to restore our energy independence and bring fuel prices down. In Nebraska, we’re doing our part to grow biofuels production right here in America’s Heartland.
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
Nebraska: What to expect on election night
While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
Wind Cave National Park to close Route 5 for maintenance
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – National Park Service (NPS) Route 5, a gravel road in Wind Cave National Park’s backcountry, will be closed for several months this winter for the laying and grading of new gravel base material. NPS Route 5 is a scenic route along the...
Respiratory illnesses among very young increases in Neb.
LINCOLN — Health officials in Nebraska’s two largest counties are reporting notable increases in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported outbreaks in at least 13 local child care facilities, while a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department reported more than 250 cases last week, a new high for the year.
NSP recruits to complete crash scenarios Tuesday
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Tuesday, the recruits of Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 will take part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs. Media are invited to attend and cover the training. “These scenarios are designed to give our recruits a life-like experience...
