Toni Collette and Anna Faris on The Estate, comedic relief, and the joys of not playing a love interest
Considering their long and varied film and TV careers, it seems unusual that Toni Collette and Anna Faris have not shared the screen before now. Their paths finally cross in The Estate, written and directed by Dean Craig (of Death At A Funeral), marking their first collaboration. But judging from their energetic rapport, both on screen and off in interviews like this one, we hope it won’t be the last.
Don’t worry, Donald: Dan Harmon says Donald Glover “down to clown” in Community movie
If there was ever a time to drop the phrase “down to clown,” it’s at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast. And who better than Dan Harmon to seize the opportunity when asked whether or not Donald Glover would be returning for the Community movie? “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon said during the keynote conversation. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody one of country music's legendary couples in George & Tammy trailer
It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Showtime’s George & Tammy.
Love Is Blind's host responds to accusation the reality series cuts Black women from the cast
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has responded to comments made by a former contestant that the Netflix competition reality series consistently sidelines Black women. Love Is Blind is currently in the midst of its third season. “People gravitate to who they gravitate to,” Lachey tells Entertainment Tonight of the...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Jennifer Lawrence left Adam McKay's Elizabeth Holmes project after watching Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout
Take note Hollywood: There are times when things are done so well the first time, there is no need to go back and rehash them for the exact same (or potentially worse) result. It’s a lesson Jennifer Lawrence took to heart this year when she saw Amanda Seyfried play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, and decided to depart her ongoing Holmes project with Adam McKay.
Yellowstone stars reassure fans that a sixth season is on the way
A nation of fathers breathed a sigh of relief today, clutching their beloved Civil War books and REO Speedwagon CDs a little less tightly to their chests: Yellowstone persists. This is per People, which got confirmation from the show’s cast at its fifth-season premiere in New York City last night...
Doing "alpha-nerd stuff" in front of Rihanna may have landed Daniel Radcliffe the lead in Weird
Want to catch Weird Al Yankovic’s attention in such a profound way he keeps your name in the back of his mind for years until the time comes to cast his biopic, Weird? Just do some nerdy shit on live TV in front of Rihanna. As Yankovic tells The A.V. Club’s Ian Spelling in a new interview, that’s what closed the deal for Daniel Radcliffe.
Christopher Miller confirms the Clone High revival is coming in 2023
We’ve known for a while now that Clone High—the beloved single-season MTV cartoon that was a whole bunch of comedy nerds’ first introduction to future Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord—would be getting a revival some time on HBO Max. That being said, all that rosy news about the return of Abe, Gandhi, Cleo, and the rest of the teenage clones of many of history’s greatest leaders did arrive before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a development that sent a big ol’ chainsaw through huge swathes of the company’s animation projects.
Great news, Baby Annette fans: Sparks is doing another movie
The Sparks brothers are, once again, pulling rabbits out of a hat and making another movie. Following up on the 2021 release of Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers documentary and Leo Carax’s Annette, the brothers Mael, Ron and Russell, are bringing a new vision to the silver screen: X-Crucior.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Millie Bobby Brown is back as Enola Holmes. Netflix, Friday,...
Theo James to star in Netflix version of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie’s 2019 action-comedy The Gentlemen was basically the definitive Guy Ritchie movie, with a bunch of famous people doing wacky/brutal criminal stuff while being (mostly) very Bri’ish and making quips and wearing suits. It was the kind of movie that, had it gotten better reviews, could be accurately described as “roit propah.” But it was reasonably fun anyway, and it hinted at an overly complex universe of high-level British pot dealers and social media clout-seeking criminal kids—like John Wick but everyone is kind of annoying and they say boot and lorry and… Tesco. They’re British, you get it.
The Russo Brothers threaten to make TikTok-inspired live-action Hercules musical
Imagine, if you will, a small domino that represents Steven Soderbergh telling Joe and Anthony Russo that they’d never succeed with their version of low-budget indie filmmaking. That domino tips into NBC’s Community, which tips into the mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which tips into… a TikTok-inspired live-action movie musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. This is the future of cinema, say the Russo Brothers, and short of traveling back in time to beg Soderbergh to keep his mouth shut, there’s nothing we can do about it!
George Lopez returns to network TV in the Lopezesque Lopez Vs. Lopez
George Lopez has made a career out of playing different iterations of himself—some fictionalized, some not—on television (see: Lopez Tonight, Saint George, Lopez). Now, more than 15 years after the end of his eponymous ABC sitcom, the Mexican-American actor and comedian is returning to network TV with—you guessed it—another comedy named after him and his family. (In case you forget who you’re watching, the show drops the following catchphrases early on: “There’s a right way, and then there’s the Lopez way.”) This time around, he’s teaming up with his real-life daughter, Mayan, in Lopez Vs. Lopez for NBC.
Quinta Brunson explains how she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is blowing up, and has been for quite some time, but she’s not just going to sit back and be content with her Emmy win and her hit TV show—unless she wants to do that, which would be fine. But, in a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter, she specifically said that she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career and the way he was able to jump from sketch comedy to horror movies.
Ralph Macchio advocates for "The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe"
The Cinematic Universe is all the rage these days (just ask film oracles Joe and Anthony Russo). So why shouldn’t The Karate Kid get in on the action? The film franchise already has a robust catalog of sequels, spin-off TV series, and a remake, with a new film and even a Broadway musical in the works. Cobra Kai star and OG Karate Kid Ralph Macchio looks upon all he has made and declares that it is good, and actually, let’s keep going while we’re at it!
Dana Carvey’s son inspired Fred Armisen’s Saturday Night Live sketch “The Californians”
Fred Armisen has a few all-time classic Saturday Night Live sketches, including the much beloved “Californians” sketch. The inspiration behind the premise of that recurring bit is pretty straightforward (Californians do be talking about their highways), but Armisen has now revealed a deeper SNL connection on Dana Carvey’s podcast, Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade (via Entertainment Weekly).
"Weird Al" Yankovic talks about his biopic spoof, "alpha-nerd" Daniel Radcliffe, and dealing with the "Devil's squeezebox"
Michael Jackson stole “Eat It” from Weird Al Yankovic and reinvented it as “Beat It.” Weird Al dated Madonna and they wound up on a wacky adventure that involved Pablo Escobar. That and more happens—brilliantly, hysterically, and with just the tiniest grain of truth getting in the way—in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yes, the high-energy, frizzy-haired guy who plays the accordion, performs a mean polka, and has entertained a couple of generations of fans with parodies of hit songs, is the subject of a biopic. Only, Weird pulls a fast one, spoofing the biopic genre.
Holiday movie preview: 11 burning questions about Avatar, Wakanda, Whitney Houston, Will Smith, and much more
Summer is for blockbusters, but winter is when things get really interesting at the movies. Especially this year, which offers up a season packed with long-awaited sequels, Oscar-hungry prestige dramas, and megawatt stars. At The A.V. Club we have plenty of burning questions about these year-end projects. Like which massive special effects extravaganza will claim the box office crown. Whether audiences are open to another historical drama loaded with A-listers after the Amsterdam debacle. And if Jennifer Lawrence can recapture her award-winning ways. So get yourself prepped for Hollywood’s big finish to 2022. The questions, and maybe even some answers, await.
