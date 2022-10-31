ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Knoll Shores, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Ruth McKay, 91; incomplete

Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jimmy Gregory, 76; incomplete

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Edward Smith, 55; incomplete

Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Castilla Godette Sr., 74; service November 14

Castilla Augustus Godette Sr., 74, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at VA Medical Center, Durham. Service arrangements are pending at Mt. Zion M. B. Church. The interment is 10:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Rd. Jacksonville. Arrangements by Oscar's...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8

Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – November 4, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ronald Cybrynski, 78; no service

Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. He loved diving and fishing and sharing fish with friends. He was always quick with a joke or two and they will be missed--or maybe not?
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8

Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lois Goodwin, 95; service November 6

Lois Irene Goodwin, 95, of Cedar Island, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service, with Eastern Star Rites, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 6, at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Whealton, Pastor Nelson Koonce, Pastor Jonathan Griffin, and Pastor Kevin Stott. Interment will follow at the Oscar Goodwin Cemetery on Cedar Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
CEDAR ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Linda Corsmeier,72; service held

Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Theresa Speciale, 91; service November 7

Theresa Speciale, 91, of Cape Carteret, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Croatan Village in New Bern. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stalled train blocks highway in Newport

NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Wind energy development taskforce meets at Carteret Community College

Workforce development along with port operations needed to support wind energy development off the N.C. coast were the focus of the North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resources (NC TOWERS) quarterly meeting at Carteret Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The NC TOWERS meeting, conducted at the college’s Culinary...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Huron Jewell sailing schooner to stop in Beaufort, owners to give presentation in Maritime Museum

BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Capt. Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will sail Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Historical Association helps kindergartners experience colonial Thanksgiving

BEAUFORT — From dressing in colonial attire to learning how early residents cooked meals, kindergartners discovered Friday how early residents prepared for Thanksgiving during Beaufort Historical Association’s Kindergarten Thanksgiving. GALLERY: Kindergartners experience Colonial Thanksgiving. The program, presented for two weeks at the Beaufort Historic Site, allows children to...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Applicants sought for Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advistory Board

MOREHEAD CITY - Applicants are being sought to join the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The board consists of nine members representing Morehead City and its extraterritorial jurisdictions. Members will serve as a recommending body for parks and recreational issues, safety concerns and various activities, according to the...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Aletheia Everington, 92; service November 10

Mrs. Aletheia L. Everington, 92, of Newport, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2022. Loving wife of Ernest R. Everington, Sr., "Ernie," who passed away in 1995. Aletheia is survived by sons, Richard, Ernie, Jr., Charlie, James, Will and daughter Deborah. The family will receive friends on...
NEWPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy