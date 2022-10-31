Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Ruth McKay, 91; incomplete
Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jimmy Gregory, 76; incomplete
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Edward Smith, 55; incomplete
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
carolinacoastonline.com
Castilla Godette Sr., 74; service November 14
Castilla Augustus Godette Sr., 74, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at VA Medical Center, Durham. Service arrangements are pending at Mt. Zion M. B. Church. The interment is 10:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Rd. Jacksonville. Arrangements by Oscar's...
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – November 4, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
carolinacoastonline.com
Ronald Cybrynski, 78; no service
Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. He loved diving and fishing and sharing fish with friends. He was always quick with a joke or two and they will be missed--or maybe not?
carolinacoastonline.com
Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8
Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lois Goodwin, 95; service November 6
Lois Irene Goodwin, 95, of Cedar Island, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service, with Eastern Star Rites, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 6, at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Whealton, Pastor Nelson Koonce, Pastor Jonathan Griffin, and Pastor Kevin Stott. Interment will follow at the Oscar Goodwin Cemetery on Cedar Island. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Linda Corsmeier,72; service held
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Theresa Speciale, 91; service November 7
Theresa Speciale, 91, of Cape Carteret, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Croatan Village in New Bern. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 6, 2022, 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wind energy development taskforce meets at Carteret Community College
Workforce development along with port operations needed to support wind energy development off the N.C. coast were the focus of the North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resources (NC TOWERS) quarterly meeting at Carteret Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The NC TOWERS meeting, conducted at the college’s Culinary...
carolinacoastonline.com
Huron Jewell sailing schooner to stop in Beaufort, owners to give presentation in Maritime Museum
BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Capt. Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will sail Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort Historical Association helps kindergartners experience colonial Thanksgiving
BEAUFORT — From dressing in colonial attire to learning how early residents cooked meals, kindergartners discovered Friday how early residents prepared for Thanksgiving during Beaufort Historical Association’s Kindergarten Thanksgiving. GALLERY: Kindergartners experience Colonial Thanksgiving. The program, presented for two weeks at the Beaufort Historic Site, allows children to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Applicants sought for Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advistory Board
MOREHEAD CITY - Applicants are being sought to join the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The board consists of nine members representing Morehead City and its extraterritorial jurisdictions. Members will serve as a recommending body for parks and recreational issues, safety concerns and various activities, according to the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle commissioners to receive and review master plan for McLean-Spell Park
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night will receive and discuss a long-awaited master plan for 30-acre McLean Spell Park behind the recreation center and along Archers Creek. Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough developed the plan and Town Manager Matt Zapp will brief commissioners during their monthly...
carolinacoastonline.com
Aletheia Everington, 92; service November 10
Mrs. Aletheia L. Everington, 92, of Newport, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2022. Loving wife of Ernest R. Everington, Sr., "Ernie," who passed away in 1995. Aletheia is survived by sons, Richard, Ernie, Jr., Charlie, James, Will and daughter Deborah. The family will receive friends on...
Comments / 0