ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times while inside her apartment

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIJpY_0it8cnLY00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times through the wall of her apartment building.

Police said around 2:10 a.m., officers were called out to some apartments at 934 Mayson Turner Road NW. When they got to the apartments they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Police said she was inside of her apartment when shots came through the apartment and hit her.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or condition.

It’s unclear if police have identified any potential suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

90-year-old man hospitalized after SE Atlanta house fire

ATLANTA - One man has been taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at a home in southeast Atlanta. Officials say flames broke out around 7 a.m. at the one-story home on the 900 block of Park Avenue SE near Grant Park. Crews arrived at the scene and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man wanted for deadly stabbing at Houston hotel, police say

ATLANTA - The Houston Police Department is searching for a deadly stabbing suspect from Atlanta. Police said 28-year-old Steven Lamar Jones is wanted for stabbing another Atlanta man, Clarence Logan, multiple times in the parking lot of a hotel near Houston Intercontinental Airport. The stabbing happened at a Courtyard by...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-285 lanes shut down after crash involving police officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285. Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway. While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound...
WSB Radio

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Penwood Place on Wednesday afternoon, where there were multiple officers, law enforcement vehicles, and crime scene tape strung around a car and an apartment building. It’s unclear if anyone has been taken...
fox5atlanta.com

Body camera shows Atlanta police officers arrest murder suspect hours after deadly shooting

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers arrested a man charged with shooting someone to death in a car on at a shopping complex hours earlier. Police said 49-year-old Terrence Heard was arrested and booked in Fulton County Jail on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Police said APEX officers arrested him less than two hours after the deadly shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother who walked away from Atlanta nursing home found safe, police say

ATLANTA -- Police in Atlanta announced Tuesday afternoon that Kimberly Johnston was finally found in good health. Previously, reports stated that Kimberly Johnston had been last seen Wednesday morning near the Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center in southwest Atlanta. Her family said the 60-year-old lives with serious physical and mental-health challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
200K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy