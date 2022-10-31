Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times while inside her apartment

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times through the wall of her apartment building.

Police said around 2:10 a.m., officers were called out to some apartments at 934 Mayson Turner Road NW. When they got to the apartments they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Police said she was inside of her apartment when shots came through the apartment and hit her.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or condition.

It’s unclear if police have identified any potential suspects.

