Commercial Observer
AI Platform Altana Signs 21K-SF Lease at 25 Kent
An artificial intelligence platform for supply chain management has leased 20,874 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Altana inked a 10-year lease to relocate from its current offices at 134 North Fourth Street in Williamsburg following a $100 million Series B investment, and its new 25 Kent outpost will serve as the firm’s headquarters, according to the landlord, Rubenstein Partners. Rubenstein declined to disclose the asking rent.
Commercial Observer
Morgan & Morgan Inks 9K-SF Lease in Downtown Brooklyn
Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan signed a 9,397-square-foot lease at 203 Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Morgan & Morgan signed a five-year lease for a Brooklyn outpost on the entire sixth floor of AmTrust RE’s eight-story building, with plans to add to the law firm’s offices at the Empire State Building, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered both sides of the deal.
Commercial Observer
Empire State Building Latest Property to Turn to Bees to Lure Tenants Back
The Empire State Building joined the growing number of New York City office buildings with thousands of tiny, winged tenants, and Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) is positively buzzing with the news. ESRT put beehives on the sixth floor of the iconic skyscraper, the fifth floor of 111 West 33rd...
Commercial Observer
Lender Files to Foreclose on Shuttered Wagner Hotel
Troubles are mounting for the owners of The Wagner, a shuttered hotel in Battery Park City. The property’s lender, Westbrook Partners, sued hotel owner Howard Wu, his business partner Taylor Woods and firms tied to their company, Urban Commons, for allegedly defaulting on a $96 million loan that Westbrook provided on The Wagner in 2018, according to a lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court on Thursday.
Commercial Observer
Welcome Homes Expands to 14K SF With Rudin at 41 Madison Avenue
Online building platform Welcome Homes is expanding and renewing at Rudin Management Company’s 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The tenant signed a 10-year lease for 13,857 square feet, leaving its 4,761 square feet on the 33rd floor and migrating to the entire 32nd floor, according to Rudin, which declined to disclose the asking rent.
Commercial Observer
Danish Fashion Brand Ganni Moving NYC HQ to Tribeca
Danish fashion brand Ganni stitched together a deal to move its New York City headquarters to 381 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned. The Copenhagen-based luxury designer inked a five-year-and-five-month lease to relocate its offices and showroom to 5,750 square feet on the top floor of the five-story Tribeca building, according to tenant broker Cresa. Asking rent was $68 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
Stuart Boesky Is Bullish on Affordable Multifamily — Just Not in New York
Things can get complicated, even when you’re working toward a good cause. For Stuart Boesky, that’s the situation for affordable housing in New York City. The CEO of Pembrook Capital Management, a Manhattan-based private equity fund manager focused on real estate, pivoted his attention from New York to both Florida and California prior to the pandemic.
Commercial Observer
DOB Head Eric Ulrich Resigns Amid Gambling Probe
New York City Department of Buildings commissioner Eric Ulrich resigned Thursday amid a probe into potential illegal gambling and ties to the mob by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, Mayor Eric Adams announced. First Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik will take the reins at the DOB in the interim,...
