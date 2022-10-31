An artificial intelligence platform for supply chain management has leased 20,874 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Altana inked a 10-year lease to relocate from its current offices at 134 North Fourth Street in Williamsburg following a $100 million Series B investment, and its new 25 Kent outpost will serve as the firm’s headquarters, according to the landlord, Rubenstein Partners. Rubenstein declined to disclose the asking rent.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO