Volunteers remove invasive plants at Mingus Park

In many parts of the world, English ivy is known as a beautiful plant that quickly spreads, sometimes even covering entire buildings.

In Coos Bay, it’s an invasive plant that crowds out native plants. Despite its natural appeal, ivy simply isn’t good to have in the Bay Area. The same can be said for blackberries, which grow quickly and offer delicious fruit. But they don’t belong here.

Last weekend, the Coos Watershed Association decided to do something about the spread of ivy and blackberries at Mingus Park, hosting a cleanup effort to remove the invasive species.

Ed Cope, the plants program manager with the watershed association, put out the word and asked for volunteers to help remove the invasive plants on a hillside overlooking the parking lot at the Mingus Pool.

With close to two dozen volunteers, the group attacked the plants, working to remove them from the hillside so native plants could be put in their place.

“The species I selected are not as much of a ground cover,” Cope said. “It doesn’t spread quickly so much, but it gets three to four feet tall. Being that this is a pretty visible area, I chose species that is a word, are beautiful. They have colorful flowers or berries. I’m trying to improve the visual diet, rather than blackberries.”

Cope said the English ivy that covered the hillside was first introduced to the United States on the East Coast as an ornamental plant. The blackberries were first introduced on the West Coast as a berry crop. Both made their way to Coos Bay as residents brought them in and planted them. Since they spread quickly and easily, the are difficult to keep at bay.

As Cope pulled the ivy out, her held up a piece of the plant, explaining any part of it can grow roots and continue to spread.

“If there’s a single fragment, it will grow,” Cope said. “Even a small fragment is capable, over time, of turning into a huge batch like this.”

The ivy growing at Mingus Park was likely decades old, with some root stands five or six inches thick. Cope said he pulled one root that ripped out of the ground 12 feet before breaking.

With the roots almost impossible to remove in one work session, Cope said the ivy will continue to be a problem, which will require future workdays to keep it at bay.

“We have no expectations this is going to get rid of it in one shot,” Cope said. “We’re going to have to come back year after year with events like this. A big part of it is introducing the native plants. If you put something in here to compete, it will do a lot of the work for you.”

That’s something Jamie Fereday knows first hand. Fereday came out to volunteer to remove the ivy after he took on a similar effort on two lots he owns just down the street from Mingus Park.

“Ivy, it has a particular place in my heart,” Fereday said. “When I retired from teaching, I made it my goal to remove the ivy, and I accomplished that 98%. I think the birds have approved. We have much more diversity now. Plus, it looks more like Coos County than the East Coast.”

Bill McConnaughey also volunteered to remove the plants, saying he is always interested in helping improve nature.

“I’ve enjoyed doing this kind of things a lot,” he said. “When I lived in Missouri, I did a lot of trail maintenance and weed removal.”

As the volunteers made steady progress ripping out the ivy and blackberries, Cope said he was thrilled to see the hillside return to nature.

“I’m super happy,” he said. “When you have this many people working, it goes quickly.”

Cope said the Coos Watershed Association offers a service where employees will visit homes and help homeowners come up with a plan to get rid of invasive species. The said in some cases, especially with gorse or scotch broom, the association may even remove the plants themselves.

To learn more, visit cooswatershed.org.

