$730k lottery ticket sold in Hudson Valley

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

NEWBURGH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — One second-prize ticket for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Newburgh, New York Lottery officials announced Monday morning. The ticket, sold at Smokes for Less on North Plank Road, is worth $730,026.

The winning numbers for the October 29 New York LOTTO drawing are 23-25-39-47-51-52 and Bonus Number 30. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. There were no first-prize winners, meaning the jackpot rolled to $9.1 million.

To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at about 11:21 p.m.

NY Lottery draws identical Take 5 numbers twice in a row

A New York LOTTO prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at (877) 8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

