Trailblazing Country Music Star Paul Haggerty Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death?
Groundbreaking country music artist Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78. Paul was the lead singer for the country music group Lavender Country. In 1973, the band released their debut album, also titled "Lavender Country." It was the first ever LGBTQ+-centered country music album, and Paul himself was widely considered the first openly gay country music artist.
ADA Samantha Maroun Messed up Big-Time on 'Law & Order' — Is Odelya Halevi Leaving the Show?
Actress Odelya Halevi has a real knack for choosing polarizing characters. Before she stepped into the law-abiding shoes of ADA Samantha Maroun on Law & Order, she played Angelica Sofer on Good Trouble. Though it was only a recurring role, Odelya brought something special to a queer character in a show that highlighted LGBTQ experiences in a meaningful way.
Is 'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Allie Lutz Rosenberger's Husband Also in Real Estate?
Just when you thought Netflix had run out of fresh ways to stream real estate drama content, enter Buying Beverly Hills. The show explores the behind-the-scenes drama and relationships at Mauricio Umansky's family-run real estate firm called The Agency. Article continues below advertisement. One of the real estate agents featured...
TikTok Is Convinced a Man Plotted Wife's Death So He Could Marry Her Sister
You don't always have to head to Netflix for a mysterious and chilling story. Sometimes you just have to open up TikTok. One creator just shared a very brow-raising story about a man who remarried two months after the death of his wife and one of their children. And after looking at all the facts, it's hard not to be just a little suspicious. Check out the story below for yourself.
TikTok Star Stalekracker Is Facing Legal Issues, Has Been Put on Leave
Going down a TikTok rabbit hole can produce a high like no other, and plenty of people have done that recently thanks to some strange news about popular TikTok star Stalekracker. Rumors have been swirling that Stalekracker, whose actual name is Justin Chiasson, is in some kind of legal trouble.
Meet (and Follow!) the Glam Agents of Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
You may have seen Netflix's other reality TV series about the glamorous real estate agents of California, but it's unlikely you've ever seen anything like Buying Beverly Hills. Article continues below advertisement. The show revolves around Mauricio Umansky's international real estate empire, The Agency, although in this series, the agents...
