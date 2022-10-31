ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Is Convinced a Man Plotted Wife's Death So He Could Marry Her Sister

You don't always have to head to Netflix for a mysterious and chilling story. Sometimes you just have to open up TikTok. One creator just shared a very brow-raising story about a man who remarried two months after the death of his wife and one of their children. And after looking at all the facts, it's hard not to be just a little suspicious. Check out the story below for yourself.
