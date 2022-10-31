Read full article on original website
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/4/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Though no one won the entire $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot this past Wednesday, there were plenty of smaller amount winners around Illinois. There were three $100,000 winners each in Joliet, Metamora, and Bolingbrook, along with nine winners of $50,000 each elsewhere around the state. No one has won the top Powerball prize since August 3rd, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.
wglt.org
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
KFVS12
Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
Effingham Radio
Threats Of Violence, Controversial Ads Mark Final Days Of Illinois’ Gubernatorial Race
Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
WAND TV
Bailey votes as election day approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Republican candidate for governor State Senator Darren Bailey voted Thursday in Clay County with his wife Cindy. Senator Bailey is serving his first term as a State Senator and has previously served in the Illinois House. He is running against first term Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker.
foxillinois.com
Noodles & Company returning to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
1470 WMBD
Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield
A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
WAND TV
Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Oscar Mayer's 27-foot long rolling hotdog will be making multiple stops in Springfield next week. The Wiernermobile has been part of Oscar Mayer marketing since 1936 when the nephew of the company's founder pitched the idea of a 13-foot long hot dog car to drive around the streets of Chicago.
What a Sample Illinois Ballot Looks Like This Midterm Election Depends on Where You Live
The race is on to make your candidate choices ahead of Tuesday's Illinois midterm election. What you'll see on your 2022 ballot when you step into the voting booth will at least partially depend on where in the state you live. For the most part, the structure of Illinois ballots...
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
KFVS12
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
Nebraska Mountain Lion Now at Home in Indiana After Walking to Illinois
We have posted stories about animals found in Indiana or Kentucky that most people didn't think should be there. Some native creatures are a surprise, but they're supposed to be where they are. But others are imported one way or another and are NOT supposed to be where they are.
nowdecatur.com
FBI Springfield Shares Info on Election Crimes at the Federal Level
November 3, 2022 – For decades, the FBI has served as the primary agency responsible for investigating allegations of federal election crimes, including campaign finance violations, ballot/voter fraud, and civil rights violations. With the approaching midterm election, FBI Springfield is providing information to voters regarding federal election crimes and...
Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections
CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
