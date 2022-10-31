Robert “Bob” Torvel Jamison (nee Buttcane) died in his sleep on September 21, 2022, at 74 years of age, in Walla Walla, WA. Bob was born on January 18, 1948, to Torvel Buttcane and Grace Jamison of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was known as a mischievous prankster while attending Idaho Falls High School and graduated in 1966. That same year he married his high-school sweetheart, Lisa Strand, had his first child, Barbara, and enrolled in Rick’s College in Rexburg, Idaho. In Rexburg, he also opened a pizza parlor with his police-officer friend, and had his second child, Brad. He then moved to Pocatello, Idaho, to attend the police academy. He worked as a LEO for several years. He would later work for GMC, at a bank, as a skating rink owner, as a restaurant owner, as a manager for Rent-A-Center, at a ski resort, and finally, as a full-time artist and the proud owner of Jamison Art Studio in Leavenworth, WA.

