Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Curl up with a book by a local female author!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weather may make you want to curl up and read a book. But did you know that Madison has a number of award-winning female authors?. BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 on Friday in conjunction with the release of BRAVA’s final issue of the year to share some fun tid-bits for book lovers.
nbc15.com
“Madison on Tap” aims to bring people to the craft beverage scene
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new program is now underway in Madison encouraging people to explore city’s vibrant craft beverage scene. It’s called Madison on Tap. There are more than 30 different venues to check out. From popular local breweries like Great Dane and Hop Haus, to distilleries like Yahara Bay and Wollersheim Winery.
nbc15.com
"Madison on Tap" encourages people to explore city's vibrant craft beer scene
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
Bird flu found in Marathon, Waukesha counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strains of bird influenza have been found in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Birds were found with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in both counties, and the DATCP has depopulated the birds...
nbc15.com
Starring as Salome: Soprano relishes role with Madison Opera
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
HSSW waiving cat, kitten adoption fees for the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the purrrfect time to stop in the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) this weekend if you are looking for a new furry friend!. In a Facebook post, HSSW announced that it would be waiving its adoption fees on most cats and kittens on Saturday and Sunday.
nbc15.com
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The start of November means Day of the Dead celebrations are underway. Workers at a restaurant in Madison spent the day honoring their loved ones. Madison’s celebrated Día de los Muertos with decorations, traditional foods and music. General Manager Christina Pardo says this day has meaning to her and her co-workers.
nbc15.com
DNR changes shooting range hours for daylight savings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin shooting ranges will be changing their hours to accommodate daylight savings, which starts Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminded users Friday. The DNR said the operating hours for the Yellowstone, Columbia and Wautoma shooting ranges will all be shortened to align...
nbc15.com
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Madison area police departments shed light on recent...
nbc15.com
Volunteers with SSM Health transform leftover medical sterilization material into tote bags
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
Second Harvest Implements Farm to Foodbank Initiative
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam store awarded state-funded makeover
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A downtown Beaver Dam business is set to be transformed thanks to a state-funded program. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) selected Art on the Town, a downtown Beaver Dam store, as one of three winners for the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. The store will receive funding and assistance to improve their storefronts.
nbc15.com
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos. The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The Sun Prairie...
nbc15.com
Neighborhood Politics: Beaver Dam street has a history of ‘big sign wars’
A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser, a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. |. Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue sat down with NBC15 on Thursday...
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
nbc15.com
Clerk’s office to implement Badger Books at all Janesville polling places
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Madison leaders, community members bring awareness to homeless crisis
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Health officials: Hospitalized patients in Wisconsin can still vote absentee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early voting options are winding down in Wisconsin, but those who are hospitalized during the general election Nov. 8 can still vote, hospital officials are reminding people Friday. Wisconsinites who are hospitalized in the week following up to the election (Nov. 1-8) can request a hospitalized...
nbc15.com
In-person early voting ends for some communities
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Early voters took to the polls in Southern Wisconsin Friday, and in some areas marked the last time people could vote in-person absentee. Voter James Blaich exercised his civic duty early because he thinks it’s an important part of living in Fitchburg. He recently moved...
Comments / 0