MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weather may make you want to curl up and read a book. But did you know that Madison has a number of award-winning female authors?. BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 on Friday in conjunction with the release of BRAVA’s final issue of the year to share some fun tid-bits for book lovers.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO