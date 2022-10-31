Jerry Jones Swoons Ridiculously Hard Over Ezekiel Elliott Amid Cowboys’ RB ‘Controversy’

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tony Pollard did everything in his power to create some sort of running back competition with Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday, but Jerry Jones isn’t having it. The owner of the Dallas Cowboys said there’s no controversy in the team’s backfield.

Elliott missed Dallas’ 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday after suffering an injury the previous week against the Detroit Lions. Pollard took over the No. 1 spot and put up incredible numbers.

Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also hauled in one catch for 16 yards in the victory. That performance prompted many to speculate that Pollard might be in the running for the lead back spot.

Jones dismissed the idea.

“There’s no argument,” Jones told reporters. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver, Zeke’s ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and frankly, Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there, and we’re going to go where Zeke goes. He’s that integral to our success.”

Elliott has cemented himself as the lead ball carrier in Dallas since his arrival in 2016. This year, he’s rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time winner of the NFL‘s rushing title.

It’s going to take more than one strong performance from Pollard to remove Zeke from the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

Could Jerry Jones Look to Add Another Offensive Weapon?

Maybe there’s no running back controversy in the Dallas Cowboys locker room right now, but there might be some other changes on the horizon. Last week, Jerry Jones was asked about the possibility of adding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster.

Jones didn’t exactly deny interest in bringing the star to Dallas.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Beckham spent the latter part of the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams. He helped the organization win a Super Bowl, making a tremendous touchdown catch before leaving the game with an injury.

Beckham used the offseason to recover from his ACL injury, not signing with an organization while rehabbing. Maybe he’s not quite the star we’re accustomed to seeing, but he’s still capable of making an offense more explosive.

It’s something to keep an eye on as the Cowboys hope to make a Super Bowl run.