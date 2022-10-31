ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'Gay Barchives' documents historic gay bars as LGBTQ+ safe havens throughout the U.S.

In Atlanta, we take pride in the number of gay bars around the city. More than 300 LGBTQ+ bars have played a memorable role in Atlanta’s gay community, past and present. During the pandemic, Art Smith, who describes himself as “a longtime card-holding member of the Atlanta gay community” decided to create an archive of all the gay bars throughout the U.S. and the world. The site is called “Gay Barchives.” Art Smith joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about his monumental project.
Magpie Murders

A mystery author dies and a search for a missing chapter in his new book leads to murder.
Secrets of the Dead

Uncover the untold stories and secrets of iconic historical moments to rewrite history.
Atlanta artist Sanithna Phansavanh captures vibrancy of subjects with brilliant depth and texture

On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of the Arts,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. Sanithna Phansavanh is a painter, illustrator and designer in Atlanta whose work often celebrates the vibrancy of flowers, striking human figures and whimsically stylized animals. He builds images with a range of depth and detail depending on the medium, tending to bring big splashes of color and gestural linework to his murals and public art displays, while often playing with realism, light, shadow and texture in his smaller-scale works on canvas and paper.
A Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society

Well-known Christmas hymns and carols beautifully arranged for the holiday season.
How Do You Atlanta? Nothing Says Fall Like Fermentation

Culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta InTown reporter Sammie Purcell are here to help you out with recommendations for local events. Need something to do in Atlanta this weekend? Atlanta culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta InTown reporter Sammie Purcell are here to help you out with recommendations for local events. This week’s highlights range from stand-up comedy to the Atlanta Fair to East Point’s Dia De Los Muertos Festival and more! Subscribe to our channel to get notified about new episodes of How Do You Atlanta? and check out the community calendar to see more at www.howdoyouatlanta.com.
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $11 million grant to expand genomic research

In late September, Morehouse School of Medicine joined a $46 million grant-funded collaboration that offers the Atlanta-based institution, alongside three other historically Black medical schools, the opportunity to expand genomic research efforts in order to find new ways to study and prevent disease. The collaboration is funded by the Chan...
VP WABE Studios

WABE seeks an experience, motivated content development executive to lead its new production arm, WABE Studios, as its vice president. The VP of WABE Studios will oversee original content production for video platforms including television and digital outlets. Additionally, the VP will work with select content partners to co-develop and acquire programming for use on WABE platforms. The role requires demonstrated content development expertise combined with a deep understanding of the rapidly shifting media industry.
How micro homes and ADUs can help relieve Atlanta’s housing crisis

During a recent appearance discussing affordable housing initiatives on “Closer Look,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he has no plans to make changes to single-family zoning, despite moves by other U.S. cities in an effort to encourage multifamily development and alleviate the housing crisis. But the mayor added...
