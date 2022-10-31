Culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta InTown reporter Sammie Purcell are here to help you out with recommendations for local events. Need something to do in Atlanta this weekend? Atlanta culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta InTown reporter Sammie Purcell are here to help you out with recommendations for local events. This week’s highlights range from stand-up comedy to the Atlanta Fair to East Point’s Dia De Los Muertos Festival and more! Subscribe to our channel to get notified about new episodes of How Do You Atlanta? and check out the community calendar to see more at www.howdoyouatlanta.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO