This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
wabe.org
'Gay Barchives' documents historic gay bars as LGBTQ+ safe havens throughout the U.S.
In Atlanta, we take pride in the number of gay bars around the city. More than 300 LGBTQ+ bars have played a memorable role in Atlanta’s gay community, past and present. During the pandemic, Art Smith, who describes himself as “a longtime card-holding member of the Atlanta gay community” decided to create an archive of all the gay bars throughout the U.S. and the world. The site is called “Gay Barchives.” Art Smith joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about his monumental project.
wabe.org
Magpie Murders
A mystery author dies and a search for a missing chapter in his new book leads to murder.
wabe.org
Secrets of the Dead
Uncover the untold stories and secrets of iconic historical moments to rewrite history.
wabe.org
Atlanta artist Sanithna Phansavanh captures vibrancy of subjects with brilliant depth and texture
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of the Arts,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. Sanithna Phansavanh is a painter, illustrator and designer in Atlanta whose work often celebrates the vibrancy of flowers, striking human figures and whimsically stylized animals. He builds images with a range of depth and detail depending on the medium, tending to bring big splashes of color and gestural linework to his murals and public art displays, while often playing with realism, light, shadow and texture in his smaller-scale works on canvas and paper.
wabe.org
A Classic Christmas with the Bach Festival Society
Well-known Christmas hymns and carols beautifully arranged for the holiday season.
wabe.org
How Do You Atlanta? Nothing Says Fall Like Fermentation
Culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta InTown reporter Sammie Purcell are here to help you out with recommendations for local events. Need something to do in Atlanta this weekend? Atlanta culture critic Mike Jordan and Atlanta InTown reporter Sammie Purcell are here to help you out with recommendations for local events. This week’s highlights range from stand-up comedy to the Atlanta Fair to East Point’s Dia De Los Muertos Festival and more! Subscribe to our channel to get notified about new episodes of How Do You Atlanta? and check out the community calendar to see more at www.howdoyouatlanta.com.
wabe.org
Advocates hope Atlanta ordinance protecting the formerly incarcerated is just first step
A recent ordinance passed by the city of Atlanta establishes formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The push to pass the law was led by Barred Business, an organization that supports people after they are released from incarceration. Bridgette Simpson is the co-founder and co-director of Barred Business, and...
wabe.org
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $11 million grant to expand genomic research
In late September, Morehouse School of Medicine joined a $46 million grant-funded collaboration that offers the Atlanta-based institution, alongside three other historically Black medical schools, the opportunity to expand genomic research efforts in order to find new ways to study and prevent disease. The collaboration is funded by the Chan...
wabe.org
East Point city councilmember pitches hospital authority to bring emergency room back to south Fulton County
In April, Wellstar announced Atlanta Medical Center South would be converted into an urgent care and rehabilitation clinic, leaving residents across much of metro Atlanta’s southside without an emergency room. Since then, that East Point-based clinic is now expected to fully close while another AMC location in Atlanta’s Old...
wabe.org
VP WABE Studios
WABE seeks an experience, motivated content development executive to lead its new production arm, WABE Studios, as its vice president. The VP of WABE Studios will oversee original content production for video platforms including television and digital outlets. Additionally, the VP will work with select content partners to co-develop and acquire programming for use on WABE platforms. The role requires demonstrated content development expertise combined with a deep understanding of the rapidly shifting media industry.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
wabe.org
Historically Black Medical Colleges expand Genomic research; Hospital access in South Fulton County
On this edition of Closer Look: Four Historically Black Medical Colleges are set to expand genomic research thanks to $11 million grants for each school from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). Dr. Ivory Dean, with CZI and Dr. Rick Kittles with Morehouse explain how the school’s $11 million grant will be used.
wabe.org
Candidates’ closing arguments for the midterm election; Practical solutions to help with Atlanta’s housing crisis
On this edition of Closer Look: Candidates are crisscrossing the state leading up to next Tuesday’s midterm election. WABE political reporter Rahul Bali shares the latest from the campaign trail. And, Atlanta has various plans to address the affordable housing crisis. We’ll hear from two experts about options, like...
wabe.org
How micro homes and ADUs can help relieve Atlanta’s housing crisis
During a recent appearance discussing affordable housing initiatives on “Closer Look,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he has no plans to make changes to single-family zoning, despite moves by other U.S. cities in an effort to encourage multifamily development and alleviate the housing crisis. But the mayor added...
wabe.org
Dental Town’s ‘Day of Caring’ to provide free dental, eye care in Cumming
On this edition of “Closer Look,” pediatric dentist Dr. Michael Hansen talks about the return of Dental Town’s tenth-annual Day of Caring event to provide free dental care to underserved community members. This year’s Day of Caring will be held on Nov. 12 at The Collection at...
