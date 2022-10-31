Settlement May Be the Only Way Out of a Thicket of Astroworld Litigation for Travis Scott, Live Nation, and Others

A$AP Rocky returned to a Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday and agreed to a new months-long delay in his felony firearm assault case. At the morning hearing, his lawyers also sought to safeguard his right to question possible witnesses about discovery in the case centered on claims he shot his former friend in the hand during a dispute last year. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, walked into the courtroom with two bodyguards and his trio of high-powered lawyers: Joseph Tacopina, Sara L. Caplan and Chad Seigel. The Harlem-raised rapper, who recently welcomed a baby with partner Rihanna, spoke only when...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO