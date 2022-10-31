Read full article on original website
Driver banned for speeding past police at 136mph on M4
A driver who sped past police at 136mph (218kmh) on a motorway has been banned from driving. Vasile Lucut was spotted travelling at nearly twice the speed limit by a police traffic unit patrolling the M4 in Wiltshire on 20 September. The 26-year-old, from Bridgwater in Somerset, was given a...
Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall. It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses. Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage". Devon and Cornwall...
Man dies after apparent dog rescue bid at Aberdeen beach
A man has died after apparently trying to reach a dog in the sea off Aberdeen beach. Two lifeboats, two helicopters and coastguard teams were involved in the major operation to try to find the 33-year-old on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the water at about 20:30, and taken...
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Earth, Wind and Fire: Aberystwyth man admits assaulting Mo Pleasure
A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire. Hefin Parker, 25, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, assaulted Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, outside the town's Royal Pier nightclub in April. Aberystwyth Magistrates'...
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
West Lane: Teenagers died after failures at 'unstable' hospital
Three young women died after a catalogue of failures at an "unstable" and "overstretched" mental health hospital, an inquiry has found. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died under the care of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV). The three friends were...
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
Lincoln: Sleeping van driver jailed for killing newly-wed
A van driver who killed a woman in a head-on crash after falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed. Jamie Jackson's vehicle smashed into 27-year-old Rosie Earle's car after veering on to the wrong side of the A15 near Lincoln on 3 September 2021. Lincoln Crown Court heard he...
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
Scouts criticised by coroner as Ben Leonard inquest adjourned
The Scout Association has been criticised by a coroner for its "lamentable" disclosure of documents to a teenager's inquest. A hearing into Ben Leonard's death was adjourned by coroner David Pojur after he said the evidence was incomplete. Ben, 16, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, slipped 200ft (61m) to his death...
Lightwater crash: Witness appeal after woman dies
Police are seeking to identify the driver of a van who may have witnessed a crash which killed a woman. A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed into a bridge on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater on Tuesday morning. A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
Teenagers attacked after Halloween party
Police are investigating after a group of 16-year-olds were assaulted on their way home from a Halloween party in Leicestershire. Three boys and a girl were walking near The Lime Tree pub, in Cambridge Road, Whetstone, at about 22:45 GMT on Monday when they were attacked by an older group.
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
Family pays tribute to man killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash have said they are "heartbroken and devastated". Philip Dale died at the scene near the junction of Heybarnes Road and Farmer Road in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, just after 23:00 GMT on 1 November. West Midlands Police said the driver of...
Ed Sheeran film crew helps in Lowestoft missing woman rescue
Police have thanked members of Ed Sheeran's film crew for assisting in the rescue of a missing woman. Suffolk Police said searches were carried out at Lowestoft north and south beaches overnight. It said the woman was found in the sea in Pakefield and was pulled out of the water...
Canning Town: Restaurant shut by power cut has windows smashed in
A restaurant owner who was forced to close his business due a power cut says vandals have now damaged his property. Business owner Adam Beainy is one of around 100 people affected by the outage in Canning Town, east London. Mr Beainy said he had already lost about £20,000 due...
