BBC
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
Hundreds of skeletons found beneath old Pembrokeshire department store
Archaeologists find remnants of medieval priory under former Ocky White store in Haverfordwest
Horror moment rickety crossing dubbed ‘Bridge of Death’ COLLAPSES leaving two tourists dead after 50 crowd onto it
THIS is the horror moment a rickety crossing dubbed the "Bridge of Death" collapsed leaving two tourists dead. At least 50 people were walking across the bridge over the Ovčarsko Kablar Gorge in Serbia when it snapped, plunging dozens into the cold water. Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment...
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
BBC
Earth, Wind and Fire: Aberystwyth man admits assaulting Mo Pleasure
A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire. Hefin Parker, 25, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, assaulted Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, outside the town's Royal Pier nightclub in April. Aberystwyth Magistrates'...
‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre
Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
BBC
Plea after four cats fall from same block of Aberdeen flats
Several cats have been killed or injured after apparently falling from the same block of flats in Aberdeen, the Scottish SPCA has said. The animal charity said a fourth cat was suspected to have fallen from Regent Court on 28 October. The two-year-old cat in question had to have a...
BBC
Girl, 19, dies after collapsing at Terminal V festival
A teenage girl has died after attending a Halloween rave in Edinburgh. Maya Nager fell ill at the Terminal V electronic music festival in the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary. She died in hospital on Monday morning. Police...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
London roads flooded as torrential rain hits capital overnight
Flooding hit London overnight on Wednesday, leaving roads around the capital submerged amid torrential rain.Kilburn and Finchley Road in northwest London were among the places affected, with the water “ankle deep” in some areas.Footage shows traffic passing through deep puddles, while Tube passengers were faced with flooding at the entrance to Finchley Road station.London Fire Brigade tweeted to confirm that water has been rising in some areas of the capital, urging Londoners not to drive or walk through flooded streets.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tropical storm Nalgae: Trapped family rescued from roof of flooded house in PhilippinesPolice drag Just Stop Oil activists off road near Downing Street amid latest protestTwo killed after car chase ends in fatal moped collision and shooting
BBC
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
RSPB Ouse Fen trails link Cambridgeshire reserve to villages
New walking trails designed by local people are connecting four villages to a protected wetland reserve. The trails will link Earith, Bluntisham, Over and Needingworth in Cambridgeshire to RSPB Ouse Fen. Mapping the routes has been part of the Hanson-RSPB Wetland Project - a scheme to reclaim quarry land and...
BBC
Less sewage could mean smaller cockles, Swansea Uni study finds
Better water quality has been linked to smaller cockles growing in Wales, new research has revealed. Cockles have been harvested along the south Wales coast for centuries with the Burry Inlet and Loughor Estuary, near Swansea, being the main habitats. The Swansea University study, which has looked at 50 years...
Australian governor whinges about neighbours holding loud parties, weddings and even a cliff diving competition near her taxpayer-funded Sydney Harbour mansion
The Governor of NSW and her husband made repeated noise complaints about parties on Sydney Harbour over the last three years, forcing popular family events to quieten down. Margaret Beazley, 71, and her husband Dennis Wilson put in 'regular' complaints since taking up residence at Government House, an enormous taxpayer-funded mansion in the Botanic Gardens in 2019.
BBC
Isle of Man ferries cancelled due to severe gales forecast
Wednesday's ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been cancelled due to severe gales forecast over the Irish Sea. The Manannan's 08:45 GMT crossing to Heysham and its afternoon return have both been scrapped. Gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) are expected to hit the island throughout...
