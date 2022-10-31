Read full article on original website
BBC
Guildford man banned from football grounds for Nazi salute
A man who made a Nazi salute at a football match has been banned from football grounds for three years. Alan Strank, 42, of Guildford, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The Met Police said Strank made the...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC
Cost of living: 'My children have no idea we're here to keep warm'
Many people who are struggling to heat their homes and unable to afford trips out are turning to their local libraries for support and warmth this winter. Alexandra Mitchell, 28, says Chelmsford Library has become her sanctuary. It is one of the only places she can take her two children, aged three and one.
BBC
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
BBC
Elon Musk say pipo go dey pay $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick
Elon Musk don tok say Twitter go charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users wey want blue tick by dia name wey show verified account. As part of changes afta one $44bn (£38bn) takeover of di social media site, Oga Musk say e dey "essential to defeat spam/scam".
BBC
Adam Ellison: Mum begs son's knife killer to hand himself in
The mother of a man who was murdered on a night out has urged his killer to "come forward and face punishment" after five years with no answers. Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck following a row with the riders of a motorbike in Prescot, Merseyside.
BBC
Hadis Najafi: Iran police fire on mourners for female protester - witnesses
Iranian security forces have opened fire on crowds near Tehran marking the 40th day of mourning for a woman shot dead while protesting, witnesses say. Videos showed thousands walking along roads to reach the grave in Karaj of Hadis Najafi, who has become a symbol of the anti-government unrest in Iran.
