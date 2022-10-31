Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Fans Need to Read Cole Hauser’s Deep Message to Kevin Costner on Instagram
Yellowstone is coming back for season 5, and Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser are having a bonding moment on social media. Ahead of the hit Paramount Network show's fifth season premiere, Costner took to his Instagram to share a video from an earlier season. In the short clip, viewers can see his character John Dutton and Hauser's character Rip Wheeler having a quick conversation over a cup of coffee before getting ready to start a long day working on the Yellowstone ranch.
Yellowtone Stars Tease a Difficult Season for Monica
Yellowstone Season 5 is set to be a "pretty heavy" one for Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton. Attending yesterday's (November 3) premiere in New York City, Kayce Dutton star Luke Grimes teased as much, telling ET Online: "It's tough. I think the show, the whole thing is the drama. "The whole...
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
We'll say it: biopics can be boring. I mean, how many biopics about wartime politicians or famous singers do we need? The films are generally not exactly accurate, as they often cut around the more mundane parts of history. They dramatize reality for entertainment purposes, but provide less context than say, a written biography by a dedicated, diligent author. So who better to make biopics a little more fun than Weird Al Yankovic?
Why Everyone Suddenly Loves Westerns Again
I WAS STEELING myself for what was going to be a three-hour horseback ride through Great Sand Dunes National Park when I realized I was unprepared. First, I didn’t have a ten-gallon cowboy hat. (I learned early on that not a single outfitter within a two-hour drive of Colorado Springs Airport carried a Stetson that would fit over my dreadlocks.) I knew that the hat wasn’t required, but not wearing one felt just as odd—like playing baseball without a cap.
