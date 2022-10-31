MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — The Quad City Storm hosts its fourth annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented by QCA Pools and Spas Monday November 7, 9AM-7PM. Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at the MARK to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the games next Thursday and Friday.

