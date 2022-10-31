Read full article on original website
Winter Nights Winter Lights Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company Opens November 18
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (November 4, 2022) — The Quad City Botanical Center is proud to announce the sixth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights Powered by MidAmerican Energy Company, opening November 18. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore...
Downtown Bettendorf Business Women 2022 Bridge Ornament on Sale November 4
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — The 2022 edition of the annual Christmas ornament by the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women will be on sale beginning Friday, November 4, in select businesses. The ornament features a miniature print of an original Brad Bisbey painting of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Quad City Storm's Salute to Military Paint the Ice Event, November 7
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — The Quad City Storm hosts its fourth annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented by QCA Pools and Spas Monday November 7, 9AM-7PM. Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at the MARK to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the games next Thursday and Friday.
Goodwill of the Heartland Offers Services, Jobs, and Discounts to Military Veterans
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (November 3, 2022) — Goodwill of the Heartland works with military veterans and their families throughout the year to make sure they have the goods and services to thrive in local communities. This year, the organization wants to do even more in conjunction with Veterans Day, November 11, to honor our veterans’ service and sacrifice.
Are You Ready for a Royal Weekend? MASTERWORKS II Fit for a King, November 5 and 6
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 4, 2022) — This concert rich with royalty begins with Duke Ellington’s jazz and gospel-influenced Three Black Kings. QCSO principal cellist Hannah Holman will captivate with the rich and haunting cello soliloquies of Ernest Bloch’s Schelomo, the final work of his Jewish Cycle. The King of Rock and Roll’s signature sound is alive and well in Michael Daugherty’s Dead Elvis featuring QCSO principal bassoonist Benjamin Coelho. We toast to friendship with Johann Strauss Jr’s stately Emperor Waltz, before ending the program with William Walton’s intense and cinematic Henry V Suite.
Buried Stories: Phebe Sudlow, Equal-Rights Pioneer
In 1921, the school at 1414 East Locust Street in Davenport was renamed Sudlow Intermediate School. It was renamed in honor of a teacher and administrator who broke multiple glass ceilings for women: Phebe Sudlow. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1831, Sudlow first taught when she was just 15...
Chair Yoga Session/Gilda’s Club
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12-1PM, at Musser Public Library in Room 301 located at 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Join Kelly Craft LVCYT for a chair...
Anun Manilal Gandhi, November 14
Monday, November 14, 7 p.m. Augustana College's Centennial Hall, 3703 Seventh Avenue, Rock Island IL. A noted socio-political activist, journalist, author, philanthropist, motivational speaker, and grandson of perhaps the most influential peace activist of the 20th century, Anun Manilal Gandhi will speak in Augustana College's Centennial Hall as the first presenter in the college's new Global Lecture Series, the November 14 event finding Anun sharing his grandfather Mahatma's message of the transformational power of channeling anger into an agent for good.
