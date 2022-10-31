New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t exactly the Mad Bomber on Sunday against the New York Jets. The box-score stats show he completed 24-of-35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Advanced passing stats put his average air yards per completion – that is, the yards the football traveled in the air past the line of scrimmage on completions – at 2.5.

