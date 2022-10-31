ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 for Week 10

The 10th Saturday of the SEC’s 90th season features six conference contests, one non-conference game and one team – Ole Miss – with an open date. Here are 10 numbers, along with the schedule, TV times and betting lines, to get ready for the SEC’s 10th week of 2022:
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Mac Jones not aiming to let Patriots’ offense go broke

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t exactly the Mad Bomber on Sunday against the New York Jets. The box-score stats show he completed 24-of-35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Advanced passing stats put his average air yards per completion – that is, the yards the football traveled in the air past the line of scrimmage on completions – at 2.5.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Jalen Hurts, Eagles rise to 8-0

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two second-half touchdown passes as Philadelphia put away the Houston Texans 29-17 in a Thursday night NFL game that moved the Eagles to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Houston proved a tougher challenge for undefeated Philadelphia than the Texans’ record would have indicated....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy