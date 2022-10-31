Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Ghafari to unveil new Grand Rapids office
A global architecture firm is opening its new Grand Rapids office next week. Ghafari Associates plans to open its new 8,500-square-foot office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. “The incorporated advanced technology to work across offices provides our team with the ability to collaborate both in person...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Developers look to build 10-story mixed-use building on the Grand River
The building would be a 140-unit apartment complex and house 6,100 square feet of commercial space.
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cannabis company hopes to provide opportunities, foundational knowledge
Looking to help another round of entrepreneurs, Grand Rapids-based cannabis company Fluresh opened the third year of its business incubator, the Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. Formerly the Fluresh Five Accelerator, Fluresh will accept applications for the program through Dec. 2. Five participants will be chosen and notified by Dec. 9. The program is a nine-month intensive overview of the industry and seeks to help diversify the growing Michigan marijuana industry.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Warner Norcross + Judd ranked among best firms nationwide
A local law firm was ranked No. 1 nationwide in 34 areas of law, according to a U.S. News & World Report list. Grand Rapids-based law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP was named No. 1 in 2023 Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
1 month until the Gentex Santa Parade!
The Gentex Santa Parade is a cherished West Michigan tradition celebrating its 101st year. As you may know, this event is put on entirely by volunteers with a passion for spreading Christmas joy! This parade is only made possibly by all the community involvement. Below is a list of businesses, like yours, that choose to make a difference in this year’s celebration.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
corpmagazine.com
Perdue Farms Plans $27 Million Investment in Oceana County Facility
GRAND RAPIDS and SHELBY, Mich. — Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Md., plans to invest over $27 million to renovate a former food processing facility in Shelby, Michigan The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods pet treat division with products manufactured under the company’s Spot Farms® and Full Moon® brands, which are distributed in both the U.S. and Canada.
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Lake Michigan Drive construction site to become part of public transportation system
WALKER, MI — The site of a former fire station is being turned into a parking lot for The Rapid bus riders in Walker. The 1.44-acre site is at 4211 Lake Michigan Drive, across from Taco Bell, between Cummings Avenue and Parkside Drive. Previously, the site was home to...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
Escape to Paris at this sister-owned Grand Rapids bakery opening soon
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a treat with a little bit of je ne sais quoi added in, two Grand Rapids sisters will soon have your sweet tooth covered. Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones, who have a French mother and American father, are set to open a French bakery in Grand Rapids next month.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Family counseling practice expands in Kalamazoo
A family counseling office has opened its second location in West Michigan. NAI Wisinski of West Michigan said this week it helped Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling find its second location at The Atriums Office Park, 4341 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo. The firm opened its first location in Portage.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Ventures invests in digital payments platform
A local venture capital firm continues to invest in the fintech space. Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures recently led a $3 million seed funding round by iink Payments, a digital payments network that expedites the disbursement of funds associated with multi-party property insurance claims. The financing will allow iink to invest...
‘Shark Tank’-featured firefighter task service launches in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the goal of matching off-duty firefighters nationwide to members of the community who don’t have someone to help them with tasks around the house, a company that was featured on Shark Tank has expanded to the Grand Rapids area. Hidrent, a playful combination...
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
