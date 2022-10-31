ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company

GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Ghafari to unveil new Grand Rapids office

A global architecture firm is opening its new Grand Rapids office next week. Ghafari Associates plans to open its new 8,500-square-foot office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. “The incorporated advanced technology to work across offices provides our team with the ability to collaborate both in person...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
MARNE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cannabis company hopes to provide opportunities, foundational knowledge

Looking to help another round of entrepreneurs, Grand Rapids-based cannabis company Fluresh opened the third year of its business incubator, the Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. Formerly the Fluresh Five Accelerator, Fluresh will accept applications for the program through Dec. 2. Five participants will be chosen and notified by Dec. 9. The program is a nine-month intensive overview of the industry and seeks to help diversify the growing Michigan marijuana industry.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Warner Norcross + Judd ranked among best firms nationwide

A local law firm was ranked No. 1 nationwide in 34 areas of law, according to a U.S. News & World Report list. Grand Rapids-based law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP was named No. 1 in 2023 Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

1 month until the Gentex Santa Parade!

The Gentex Santa Parade is a cherished West Michigan tradition celebrating its 101st year. As you may know, this event is put on entirely by volunteers with a passion for spreading Christmas joy! This parade is only made possibly by all the community involvement. Below is a list of businesses, like yours, that choose to make a difference in this year’s celebration.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
corpmagazine.com

Perdue Farms Plans $27 Million Investment in Oceana County Facility

GRAND RAPIDS and SHELBY, Mich. — Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Md., plans to invest over $27 million to renovate a former food processing facility in Shelby, Michigan The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods pet treat division with products manufactured under the company’s Spot Farms® and Full Moon® brands, which are distributed in both the U.S. and Canada.
SHELBY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dog & The Bank offers fine dining in unique setting in Plainwell

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Chef Matt Bush and his wife Allison Maxwell will celebrate one year of business at their Plainwell eatery on Friday, Nov. 4. Dog & The Bank is a modern American restaurant with an open, interactive kitchen and a focus on fresh, local and seasonal fare. Bush describes the couple’s restaurant as “fine dining in a casual, yet intimate atmosphere.”
PLAINWELL, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Family counseling practice expands in Kalamazoo

A family counseling office has opened its second location in West Michigan. NAI Wisinski of West Michigan said this week it helped Kalamazoo Child and Family Counseling find its second location at The Atriums Office Park, 4341 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo. The firm opened its first location in Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Ventures invests in digital payments platform

A local venture capital firm continues to invest in the fintech space. Grand Rapids-based Grand Ventures recently led a $3 million seed funding round by iink Payments, a digital payments network that expedites the disbursement of funds associated with multi-party property insurance claims. The financing will allow iink to invest...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy