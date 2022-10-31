Read full article on original website
Monroe Police searching for burglary suspects
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for two suspects who are allegedly responsible for several burglaries in the area. If you the whereabouts of the suspects in the picture above, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
Oklahoma man found sitting next to burglarized home; arrested by Union Parish authorities
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Clay Edward Ludlow of Smithville, Okla. According to officials, Ludlow is accused of theft and a burglary spree lasting more than 10 days. He was discovered in trespassing near the Rocky...
MISSING PERSONS: Bastrop Police searching for missing woman and her child
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police needs help locating 32-year-old Jaisley Ann Green also known as Jaisley Morgan and Jaisley Stanely, and her three-year-old son, Beaux Morgan. Green’s family filed a missing person report on November 2, 2022, saying that they had not been in contact with Green in the past two weeks.
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officials announced that Quinton Tellis will not face trial for the murder of a ULM graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the State of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year prison sentence for other offenses.
Grayson man dies in Caldwell Parish crash
KELLY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, shortly after 12 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 843. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Bobby J. Grant of Grayson, La. According to authorities, a 1994 Chevrolet...
Rachel’s Challenge makes its way to El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Rachel’s challenge is a non-religious, non-profit, non-political organization in the United States that works to reduce violence. It is run by Darrell Scott and his wife, Sandy, stemming from the inspiring story of Darrell’s daughter, Rachel Scott, after she became the first victim in the Columbine High School shooting tragedy in 1999.
El Dorado’s Donate for Life Finishing event for Mark Pinckard
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado’s Medical Center of South Arkansas will be holding a fundraising event to raise money to finish the floragraph for Mark Pinckard that will be featured in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. In 2002, shortly after his El...
Miss Louisiana 2022 send-off event to take place November 17th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miss Louisiana Organization invites the community to join them in celebrating and sending off Miss Louisiana 2022, Gracie Reichman before she leaves to compete in the Miss America Competiton. The event will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5 PM to 6 PM.
MAD on Ice starting soon in Arkansas
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — MAD on Ice, the community wide ice skating rink in El Dorado, Ark., hosted by Murphy Arts Center, is coming back for another holiday season. The annual event will start on November 19, 2022, and will run until January 2, 2023. MAD on Ice...
