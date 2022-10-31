We favor marijuana legalization in Arkansas, but we regret that we must say “no” to Issue 4 on the general election ballot. In our view, the best way to legalize marijuana is to allow anyone to grow their own for personal consumption, and to allow any retailer to sell marijuana to its customers age 21 and older from any wholesale supplier. Issue 4 doesn’t do that. It would not authorize cultivation for personal use. It doesn’t expunge past criminal records for simple possession. Still worse, there would be no free, competitive market for marijuana sales. It creates what is essentially a cartel for the eight existing medical marijuana cultivation facilities in the state. While Issue 4 would allow the state to approve 12 new marijuana cultivation licenses for non-medical marijuana, they would be limited to 250 plants each. Existing license holders for medical marijuana production would all automatically receive licenses to grow an unrestricted number of marijuana plants for non-medical sales. To use the vernacular, well that’s some s---. We will be happy to endorse an initiative for a free market in marijuana should one come along in the future, but we must encourage a “no” vote to Issue 4.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO