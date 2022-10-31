Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Gary Wayne Wilkes and Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, A/K/A Sarah Ballard, 114 Shepard Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27. Union. Sylvia V. Davis,...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
COVID-19 numbers change little on Thursday
The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387. Total Active Cases: 9, up one since...
Arkansas FireSMART app available for prescribed burning
The Arkansas FireSMART mobile application has been launched. The app, created with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency, offers row crop producers and forest landowners a simple, easy way to check conditions and report prescribed burns. Making the announcement was the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Arkansas Department of...
Thinking about Arkansas’ down-ballot races
With nothing new to report about the major races, let’s turn our attention to some of the lower-profile state races – the ones that shouldn’t be on the ballot. Few voters know the duties of the treasurer (state’s banker and manages the state’s investments), auditor (state’s CPA and payroll officer), and land commissioner (processes delinquent property tax payments; leases and permits minerals on state-owned lands). In fact, I had to research those offices in order to write this paragraph.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 3, 2022: No to Issue 4
We favor marijuana legalization in Arkansas, but we regret that we must say “no” to Issue 4 on the general election ballot. In our view, the best way to legalize marijuana is to allow anyone to grow their own for personal consumption, and to allow any retailer to sell marijuana to its customers age 21 and older from any wholesale supplier. Issue 4 doesn’t do that. It would not authorize cultivation for personal use. It doesn’t expunge past criminal records for simple possession. Still worse, there would be no free, competitive market for marijuana sales. It creates what is essentially a cartel for the eight existing medical marijuana cultivation facilities in the state. While Issue 4 would allow the state to approve 12 new marijuana cultivation licenses for non-medical marijuana, they would be limited to 250 plants each. Existing license holders for medical marijuana production would all automatically receive licenses to grow an unrestricted number of marijuana plants for non-medical sales. To use the vernacular, well that’s some s---. We will be happy to endorse an initiative for a free market in marijuana should one come along in the future, but we must encourage a “no” vote to Issue 4.
State sues TexARKana swimming pool installer for deceptive practices
Richard Young of TexARKana, doing business as Young’s Outdoor Solutions, has been sued by the Arkansas Attorney General Office for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that Young advertised and accepted money from consumers to install in-ground swimming pools, which he failed to...
State leaders make “joint” effort opposing pot
Three of Arkansas’ most influential business organizations, and many of its leading elected officials, are opposing Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana. We’ll get an idea of how influential they actually are when the votes are counted Tuesday night. On Monday, the Arkansas State...
Union Pacific awards grant to Mount Vernon VFD
The Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department was among 514 non-profit organizations receiving part of $5.1 million in grants awarded by Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program. The railroad company said 90% of the grant total supports organizational efforts that align with Union Pacific’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals....
